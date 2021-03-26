comscore PUBG Mobile March 27, 2021 latest update: 5 countries that banned Tecent Games' PUBG game
5 countries other than India that banned the popular battle royale game

PUBG Mobile is banned in India since September 2020. Here are five countries other than India that have banned the battle royale mobile game and why.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year under the Section 69A of Information Technology (IT) Act. Alongside the battle royale game, the Indian government banned hundreds of other Chinese apps including TikTok, Camscanner, among others. Also Read - PUBG Mobile official roster released by Fnatic India

Since the ban, the battle royale game is unavailable in the country. In fact, it has been taken down from Google Play Store and Apple App store. Krafton, however, is working hard to release an Indian version of PUBG Mobile dubbed PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile has earned revenue more than $5 billion: SensorTower

The company has previously confirmed that the PUBG Mobile India mobile game will be custom made especially for the Indian gamers out there. The company has also revealed to take security and privacy of the Indian users very seriously and host their data within the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile downloads crosses 1 billion worldwide

5 countries other than India that banned PUBG and why

A lot is going around the comeback of PUBG Mobile in India. Some reports suggest that Krafton is in continuous talks with the government of India to bring back the battle royale game in the country very soon. The release date of the game hasn’t been revealed as yet.

Amid the rumours around PUBG Mobile’s comeback in India, let’s take a quick look at 5 countries besides India that banned PUBG or the mobile version of the game. Notably, some countries removed the ban later.

China

The first name in the list is China. It’s surprising to see China in the list given Tencent Games itself is a Chinese entity. The game was primarily banned in the country because of the amount of bloodshed the game involves. Notably, the game was replaced by a separate version called Game For Peace to meet the country’s regulations. In the Game For Peace, the blood is shown in green colour and shooters lying in a pool of blood wave goodbye and fly off.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) also suspended PUBG game in the country. The authority reportedly consulted the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Telecommunication and Science, psychologists, parents, school headmasters, cyber security experts and other relevant sources before suspending the battle royale game in the country. Pakistan also banned the game but later removed the ban after several petitions were filed.

Nepal

PUBG was banned in Nepal as well. The battle game was suspended after a verdict by the Kathmandu district court on a PIL by the Metropolitan Crime Division. The PIL stated that the battle royale game had adverse effects on children. After multiple petitions were filed in the supreme court of Nepal, the game returned to the country.

Iran

PUBG was banned in Iran back in 2019 alongside other games such as Fortnite, Blue Whale, and other online video games. The reason behind the ban was that these games cause social and psychological issues to the public. The authority said that such games are harmful to society and a potential national security threat.

Jordan

The battle game was banned in Jordan back in July 2019. The government of Jordan stated the negative effects of PUBG on the kingdom’s citizens as the reason behind the ban. Indonesia also banned the game on similar grounds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2021 3:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 27, 2021 3:50 PM IST

