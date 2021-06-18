comscore PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now: What has changed? 
  • Home
  • Features
  • PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now: How much has changed since 2018? 
News

PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now: How much has changed since 2018? 

Features

With Battlegrounds Mobile India now rolling out to more gamers, we take a look at how much it has evolved from PUBG Mobile of 2018. 

Battlegrounds Mobile India

If you have spent the last three years growing up in the virtual realms of Erangel or Miramar, this would be a good week for you. After staying banned for many months, Krafton has brought back PUBG Mobile to India in the guise of Battlegrounds Mobile India. We had a look at the game as soon as it came out and there’s no other way to describe it other than a rebadged PUBG Mobile. There are minor changes for the sake of change.  Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available for everyone: How to download

And that brings us to the question: how much has the game changed from the very first release of PUBG Mobile back in early 2018? If you go point by point, there are over a hundred changes since the original version, including the season updates as well as special skins. However, we are looking at the big overall changes that Krafton has made to the game over the years, including those after the ban.  Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile global: 5 differences you will find

PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now 

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links for Android: How to download

More game modes 

The original PUBG Mobile debuted with just one map and three game modes. Erangel was the only map present in the original and the three game modes used several variations of it cleverly. Quick Match used the Blue circle to its advantage while the sniper match left players with sniper rifles.  

Fast forward to today and Battlegrounds Mobile India features 4-5 maps and close to a dozen gameplay modes. You can jump off helicopters, play deathmatches and even train yourself with all the weapons.  

Better graphics 

Battlegrounds Mobile India

This has happened mostly over the last year. PUBG Mobile debuted with graphics that compared it to older PC games like CS:GO and Call of Duty 2. However, Krafton introduced high-quality textures to the game last year with the High Graphics resources pack, improving the look and feel of the water as well as lighting. Those same improvements have been carried over to Battlegrounds Mobile India. 

Complex menus 

A quick trip down the menus of Battlegrounds Mobile India could actually make you shut the game and look elsewhere. There are over a hundred menus and thousands of options (figuratively speaking) that one needs to go through before changing the shirt on your character or choosing a new loadout.  

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Back when it all started, PUBG Mobile had easier menus to navigate. The options were fewer and all players had easy access to all maps as well as game modes. All the game settings were easy to approach.  

Better privacy practices 

This has been the result of the ban that the Indian government implemented last year. While Tencent’s PUBG Mobile remained secretive of its intentions, Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India is more transparent about its data keeping practices. Every time Krafton has to move your data outside India, it will notify you of the same. The game will now also take time to remind you of breaks in between matches. 

Drifting away from realism 

Battlegrounds Mobile India

This is where we feel the biggest harm has been done. What separated PUBG Mobile from Fortnite back in 2018 was its approach to battle royale in the most authentic and brutal ways. The game brought in crude realism effects from PC shooters of the era and that certainly enhanced its appeal among mobile gamers.  

Over the years, Krafton started lifting off features from rival shooter games and the resultant game takes away from that raw realism that PUBG Mobile introduced. In Battlegrounds Mobile India, the brutal yet realistic effects of blood and dead bodies have given way to players vanishing, leaving behind Tusli leaves flying. The multiple CODM inspired modes have brought in too many elements for sake of adding action. There are helicopters, car racing, emotes, training, and more of such extra stuff that not many wanted. The game focuses on selling more skins and weapons instead of improving the core experience.  

These are some of the changes that we have noticed over the years. Do you have a contribution to make to this list?  

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 18, 2021 8:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo V21e 5G launch on June 24; company accidentally reveals in a tweet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Tab S7 FE launched in India: Price, features and more

Pokemon Unite to release in July for Nintendo Switch

PUBG New State receives over 17 million pre-registrations

OnePlus 8 series getting OxygenOS 11 Open Beta with June Security patch and more

PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now: What has changed?

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 5 differences you will find

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: KAY/O agent, weapon skins, gun buddies, rewards, price, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first impressions: Tulsi leaves for added sanskaar

Related Topics

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available for everyone: How to download

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available for everyone: How to download
Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 5 differences you will find

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 5 differences you will find
Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links for Android: How to download

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links for Android: How to download
PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to do in 10 quick steps

How To

PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to do in 10 quick steps
Battlegrounds Mobile India launching today? Explained in 5 points

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India launching today? Explained in 5 points

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 18th June: आज के रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे डायमंड रॉयल वाउचर और भी बहुत कुछ

Battlegrounds Mobile India पर PUBG Mobile का डेटा कैसे करें ट्रांसफर, जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

PUBG New State की लॉन्च डिटेल्स आई सामने, मिलेगा कंसोल गेमिंग एक्सपीरियंस

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 7 के लिए ये हैं 5 बेस्ट Passive Abilities, जानें खास बातें

Battlegrounds Mobile India का अर्ली एक्सेस हुआ सभी के लिए लाइव, ऐसे खेल सकते हैं आप

Latest Videos

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download
Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies

News

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies
Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map

Features

Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map
All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

Features

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

News

Vivo V21e 5G launch on June 24; company accidentally reveals in a tweet
Mobiles
Vivo V21e 5G launch on June 24; company accidentally reveals in a tweet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Tab S7 FE launched in India: Price, features and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Tab S7 FE launched in India: Price, features and more
Pokemon Unite to release in July for Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Pokemon Unite to release in July for Nintendo Switch
PUBG New State receives over 17 million pre-registrations

Gaming

PUBG New State receives over 17 million pre-registrations
OnePlus 8 series getting OxygenOS 11 Open Beta with June Security patch and more

News

OnePlus 8 series getting OxygenOS 11 Open Beta with June Security patch and more

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers