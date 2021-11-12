comscore PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?
News

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Features

PUBG New State released in India on Google Play store and Apple App store but is the game safe to play? where are the Indian users’ date stored? what are the data collected? and other things.

PUBG New State Review

After teasing since the beginning of the year, Krafton has officially released its latest PUBG New State game worldwide including India. Since the announcement of the PUBG New State, there have been anticipations around whether the game is safe to play or even download. Also Read - PUBG New State: How to use redeem coupon code, claim free rewards

This comes from the aspect that the Indian government banned hundreds of Chinese apps back in September 2021. The list of banned Chinese apps included some of the popular names such as PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Shein, and more. Since the ban, these Chinese apps were removed from the Play store as well as the Apple App store. Eventually, users who had these apps downloaded were blocked from accessing the platforms. Also Read - PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

Also Read - PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

PUBG Mobile ban: a recap

The battle royale game was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The Indian government banned these Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile over security and privacy concerns, and also doubted that Krafton sends user data to China, which the Chinese government used to get access to users’ personal data.

Since the ban, the term ‘PUBG’ always had a negative impact. This was the primary reason why Krafton relaunched PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the country with no mention of PUBG anywhere earlier this year. Now, with the release of the PUBG New State, this is for the first time that Krafton gathered courage to bring a game with ‘PUBG’ mentioned in it.

Now the questions that arise here are – Is the game safe to play? Where are the Indian users’ date stored? What are the data collected?

Where are user data stored?

Elaborating on the PUBG New State privacy policy in India, Krafton noted in its blog post “for India users your personal information will be stored and processed on services located in India and Singapore.” The developer did specify that that data may be “transferred to other countries (i.e. Korea) and/or regions to operate the Game and/or to meet legal requirements.”

The developer said that “in the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India.” Experts also believe that Krafton is extremely careful this time and will not go in the direction of ban.

Speaking to BGR.in, Satyajit Sinha, Senior Analyst at IoT Analytics said that with the release of BGMI, Krafton an established entity corporation in India called Battlegrounds PUBG.

Sinha highlighted that similar to BGMI, the game developer is storing data of Indian users within the country. This ensures that data of users in India cannot be accessed by other countries.

Data collected from users

Krafton highlighted that PUBG New State collects sensitive information such as payment information, Proof ID number, among others. However, such data are collected with the player’s permission. If the permission is granted, only then the game developer will be able to access your sensitive data.

Sinha believes that it is normal for multi-player games to collect some personal information in order to offer better user experience. He said that such games use microphone all the time to converse with other players, and that’s the common way to collect data and access conversations. To be on the safer side Krafton must add a disclaimer at the beginning of the game, Sinha believes.

Is it safe to play? 

It appears that Krafton is extremely serious this time. Besides storing user data in local servers and ensuring strict security and privacy of user data, the game developer has specifically highlighted that the “game and/or service are not intended for underage users.” Players below the age of 18 years are strictly advised to not play the game until parental consent is provided.

“We do not knowingly collect, use or share any personal information for those who are under 18 years of age without the consent and verification of the underage users’ parent or guardian, or unless permitted by law. If you are under the age of 18 years, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child under 18 years of age has provided us with their personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request that your child’s information be deleted from our system,” the game developer noted in the official post.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 5:12 PM IST

