comscore Pulse Oximeter vs SpO2 monitor in Smartwatches: Should you rely on smartwatches to measure blood oxygen?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Should you rely on Spo2 monitor on smartwatches to measure blood oxygen?
News

Should you rely on Spo2 monitor on smartwatches to measure blood oxygen?

Features

Pulse Oximeter vs SpO2 monitor in Smartwatches: Are SpO2 monitor in smartwatches as reliable as medical devices such as pulse oximeter? Here's what doctors and manufacturers have to say.

oneplus band review

COVID-19 second wave has hit India hard and killed lakhs till date. Doctors say, one of the major reasons that most deaths happen among people affected with coronavirus is due to the delay in monitoring of the blood oxygen level and eventually late hospitalisation. Rapid dip in SpO2 level in a human body is one of the key symptoms seen in a person affected with COVID-19 and that, doctors suggest, should be checked at a much early stage of the disease. Also Read - How to use pulse oximeter the right away, follow these 8 steps

There are two ways to monitor blood oxygen level at home, one, with pulse oximeter, which are readily available in the market, and second, smart wearables with SpO2 monitor. There are several smartwatches and fitness bands in India that comes with support for blood oxygen monitor and other health features such as heart rate monitor, temperature monitor, and much more. Also Read - Looking for Oxygen Concentartor: Here are Top 5 points you need to know before buying it

The question that many have in mind at this juncture is: Are these smartwatches with blood oxygen monitor reliable? Are they better than pulse oximeter? Well, doctors say they are, somewhat. Some doctors believe that smartwatches with SpO2 monitor are good to identify initial symptoms but shouldn’t be preferred over a certified health device in the long run. Also Read - Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Pulse Oximeter vs Smartwatches with spo2

Dr. Samit Ghosal, MD, FRCP, MSc (Diabetes Care) said in conversation with BGR India, “smartwatches are quite accurate in estimating heart rate and it is associated anomalies but not other parameters.” Ghosal further added, “smartwatches are somewhat comparable to the pulse oximeter readings but only at rest in pre-symptomatic stage of COVID.”

A Delhi-based Ent surgeon and facial Aesthetics expert Dr. Pranshu Mehta also said that “smartwatches can prove to be a good alternative to pulse oximeter for measuring oxygen saturation in normal/ ambient conditions, where as in diseased cases it may over estimate oxygen levels/ or underestimate the heart rate and hence medical grade equipments should be preferred.”

Mehta highlighted, “if you are an apparent healthy individual – smart watches (tested and verified ones) might prove to be good security check with good accuracy.”

Taking into consideration these opinions from specialised doctors, smartwatches appear to be a good alternative to pulse oximeter but not for people with comorbidities or other serious existing health conditions. In case of a healthy person, smartwatches look like a good alternative to oximeter to consider.

GOQii Vital

Talking about how reliable SpO2 monitors in smartwatches (it varies with models to models) are Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii said, “the perfect combination of tracking body temperature and oxygen rate, will help in immediate tracking of potential cases. With the nature of the virus and its rapid spread, the key in controlling its numbers is early detection and confinement of the suspected cases. With a smart wearable, an individual can immediately get a sense of changes in their vitals and co-relate to a bigger health problem.”

“The key is to understand your symptoms and correlate them to changes in body vitals. As we battle the pandemic, these smart wearable devices will enable you to understand your health better while you Keep A Watch on crucial parameters such as blood oxygen levels, body temperature, heart rate & blood pressure. The moment you detect temperature changes coupled with low blood oxygen levels, you know you have to contact your healthcare provider and get tested,” Gondal  added.

Pulse oximeter buying guide: Check for accuracy

Image: Pixaby

Honey Singh, Brand Advisor of Amazfit India said, “compared with the results of professional oxygen analyzers, the average error of OxygenBeats is only 1.67% reflecting accuracy superior to that of most wearable wrist devices for blood oxygen detection.”

Singh, however, said that “smartwatch Spo2 readings are indicative measures to be accurate but should not be considered an alternative to medical-grade devices. Our team has also collaborated with medical institutions and R&D centers for the smart wearable joint laboratory to combat COVID-19 using data from our AI platform.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2021 4:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 13, 2021 4:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games
Gaming
Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games
Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10S comparison

Features

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10S comparison

Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12 comparison

Features

Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12 comparison

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

Features

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

News

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launched in India: Price, specifications

Instagram now lets you identify yourself in a better way: Here's how

Should you rely on Spo2 monitor on smartwatches to measure blood oxygen?

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10S comparison

Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12 comparison

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

iOS 15 update expected compatibility for Apple iPhones, iPads and iPod

Related Topics

Related Stories

Should you rely on Spo2 monitor on smartwatches to measure blood oxygen?

Features

Should you rely on Spo2 monitor on smartwatches to measure blood oxygen?
How to use pulse oximeter the right away, follow these 8 steps

How To

How to use pulse oximeter the right away, follow these 8 steps
How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN

How To

How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN
Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

News

Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India
18-44 years struggle to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment, these CoWIN tips might help

How To

18-44 years struggle to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment, these CoWIN tips might help

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 का ग्लोबल APK लिंक हुआ लाइव, जानें कैसे करें डाउनलोड

Redmi Watch भारत में लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करने पर 7 दिन तक कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

OnePlus 9 स्मार्टफोन में नहीं मिलेगा 5G बैंड्स का अपडेट, कंपनी ने अब बताई सच्चाई

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update: WhatsApp ने Zomato, Ola और Aarogya Setu पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप

Redmi Note 10S भारत में लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?
iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name
PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

News

Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games
Gaming
Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games
Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

News

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect
Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched in India

Wearables

Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launched in India: Price, specifications
Instagram now lets you identify yourself in a better way: Here's how

News

Instagram now lets you identify yourself in a better way: Here's how

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers