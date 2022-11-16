Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) at its annual Qualcomm Summit 2022 in Hawaii on Wednesday. The newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and it is 4.35X faster than its predecessor in models like natural language processing (NLP). The newly launched chipset also supports INT4, which the company says is an AI precision format that offers 60 percent better performance per watt and 90 percent better overall performance over its predecessor. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor also offers up to 45 percent better power efficiency and up to 25 percent better performance from the Qualcomm Adreno GPU. Also Read - Qualcomm Summit 2022: How to watch, what to expect

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC availability

As far as availability is concerned, Qualcomm at its ongoing summit in Hawaii said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will be available in smartphones by companies including Asus Republic of Gamers, Honor, iQoo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, RedMagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony Corporation, Vivo, Xiaomi, Xinji / Meizu, and ZTE. The company also said that the devices powered by this newly launched chipset should be available in the market by the end of 2022. Also Read - Xiaomi India reportedly misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments: Report

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC features

Coming to the features, Qualcomm has made improvements in six key areas when it comes to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The first area, as the company describes, is Qualcomm Smart. The chipmaker said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset comes with the Qualcomm AI Engine that is coupled with an upgraded Qualcomm Hexagon processor. Together they offer faster natural language processing with multi-language translation and advanced AI camera features. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also packs the Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which now packs dual AI processors, supports intuitive experiences that enable custom wake words.

The second area is Snapdragon Sight. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 packs Cognitive ISP that enables the chipset to automatically enhances photos and videos in real time with semantic segmentation, which uses an AI neural network to make the camera contextually aware of faces, facial features, hair, clothes, skies and more, and optimise them individually so every detail receives customized professional image tuning.

It also features support for Sony’s Semiconductor Solutions. Qualcomm said that Sony is the first company to develop quad digital overlap HDR technology, and which is fine-tuned for Snapdragon. Similarly, Qualcomm said that the Samsung ISOCELL HP3, the first 200-megapixel image sensor optimized for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, will deliver professional quality photos and videos. “This is also the first Snapdragon to include an AV1 codec with support for video playback up to 8K HDR at 60 frames per second,” the company explained.

The third key area is the Snapdragon Elite Gaming. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers real time hardware-accelerated ray-tracing feature, which the company says the delivers life-like light, reflections, and illuminations to mobile games. It also features upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which the company delivers up to 25 percent faster performance and the Qualcomm Kryo CPU enables up to 40 percent more power efficiency. “Gamers will also be able to experience photorealistic human characters in their games with the world’s first mobile optimized support for Unreal Engine 5 Metahumans Framework on Snapdragon,” the company added.

The fourth key area is Snapdragon Connect. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System with Qualcomm® 5G AI Processor that is coupled with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth. Qualcomm said that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also features support for 5G+5G/4G Dual-SIM Dual-Active. It also features the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 connectivity system with Wi-Fi 7 and dual Bluetooth connectivity.

Another key area that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features improvements is Snapdragon Sound. Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 supports Snapdragon Sound technology for premium and immersive music, calls, and gaming. It also features spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking for complete surround-sound immersion and support for 48kHz lossless music streaming so every detail of music sounds like the artist intended. For gaming it features low latency at 48ms.

See the #Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s Ray Tracing features in action on @WarThunder Edge by @GaijinEnt — it enhances overall visual quality and immersion by adding ray-traced smooth shadows with realistic penumbras, translucency, self-shadowing, and other effects. pic.twitter.com/4tqlIWcwBP — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) November 16, 2022

Lastly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features improvements in Snapdragon Secure. Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC offers isolation, cryptography, key management, and attestation among others.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC specifications

Coming to the specifications, the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 process features a 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo CPU that clocks a speed of up to 3.2GHz. This CPU is coupled with the Qualcomm Kryo CPU and the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and the Qualcomm Hexagon processor that comes with a fused-AI-accelerator architecture. It also packs the Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which includes a dual-core AI processor and an always-sensing camera.

On the connectivity front, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor includes the Snapdragon X70 5G modem that offers a peak download speed of 10Gbps and a peak upload speed of 3.5Gbps. This modem supports both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks along with global 5G multi-SIM, dual-SIM dual-active (DSDA) 5G+5G and 5G+4G. The chipset also includes the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 with a top speed of 5.8Gbps, Bluetooth 5.3 along with Bluetooth LE Audio features, Dual Bluetooth, and Snapdragon Sound technology suite. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also features support for BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS and India’s NavIC. It also features support for NFC, USB 3.1, and USB-C.

Coming to cameras, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset supports a triple camera setup of up to 36MP at 30fps, dual camera of up to 64MP + 36MP at 30fps and a single camera of up to 108MP at 30fps. It also supports a single camera with a resolution of up to 200MP. Smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are capable of recording a video with an 8K resolution at 30fps or a 4K video at 120fps and a slow-motion video with a resolution of 720p at 960fps. The chipset also features support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG video technologies.

As far as the display is concerned, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features support for a maximum on-device display that offers a 4K resolution at 60Hz or QHD+ resolution at 144Hz. It also features support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HDR Vivid technologies along with Rec2020 colour gamut.

On the audio front, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 process features support for the Qualcomm Aqstic technology suite along with support for the Qualcomm aptX Voice, the Qualcomm aptX Lossless, and the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive.

The newly launched chipset supports the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology along with biometric authentication (Fingerprint, Iris, Voice, Face) and LPDDR5x memory at a speed of 4200MHz.