Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme launched a new number series in India on Thursday. There is a Realme 10 Pro and a Realme 10 Pro+, the latter of which is more expensive and packs better specifications. It is Realme’s new mid-range phone that it has pitched and would become a top choice for that price segment. The company is not entirely wrong. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus launched in India at Rs 18,999, Rs 24,999 respectively

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is the first smartphone in Realme’s number series that comes with a curved display, which otherwise has been one of the premium design features. Not just that, the phone also has a high-quality camera that would certainly appeal to users interested in photography. And there are other specifications that make this phone one of the options to consider if you want a phone for around Rs 25,000. Here are its top three features that you should check out before you make a decision. Also Read - Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features

Display: It is the phone’s biggest selling point. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has a dual-edge curved screen, which essentially means that the display bends on the two long sides, giving it a seamless look. Curved screens are not new, but yet they have mostly been secluded in the premium segment. For instance, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a curved screen. It is easier to perform certain gestures on curved displays, but sometimes these phones are unwieldy. Thanks to the tall footprint, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is easy to hold and has a good grip. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Fast-charging battery: For Realme, fast-charging batteries have always been one of the mainstays on its phones. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is no exception and comes with 67W fast charging, provided by the bundled charger. Interestingly, the charger inside the retail box supports 80W fast charging, which means it can also charge many other devices that have a USB-C port. It comes with a 5000mAh battery, which is good considering this is a mid-range phone we are talking about, not some entry-level phone. This is good because large batteries make phones bulky, but the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G does not look its heft and weighs around 175 grams.

Camera: Realme was probably the first brand that launched a mid-range phone with a 108-megapixel camera. It was the Realme 8 Pro. Two generations and more than a year later, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G brings the same 108-megapixel camera, but with a better sensor. The 108-megapixel camera on the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G means better pixels in photos, but keep in mind that more megapixels in cameras do not necessarily translate into better pictures. While we will be sure to let you know about the photo quality this camera can produce, the high megapixels are likely to produce fine details in photos, while retaining natural colours.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G price

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes in three variants. There is a variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that costs Rs 24,999. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs 25,999, and the highest-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs 27,999. The phone comes in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue.