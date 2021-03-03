Realme 8 series is expected to launch in India soon. Ahead of the official announcement, the company has confirmed several specifications of the smartphones, including a 108-megapixels main rear camera sensor for the Realme 8 Pro. Also Read - Realme C21 with 5000mAh battery launch set for March 5, priced could be around Rs 8,000

Now, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth has put out a teaser on Twitter that shows off the Realme 8 retail box as well as the back cover of Realme 8 Pro. The back of the yellow-coloured box reveals quite a few specifications of the Realme 8 as well. The photo posted by Sheth has the “Shot on Realme 8 Pro | 108MP” watermark, which suggests it was clicked using the upcoming Realme 8 Pro. Also Read - Realme 8 series will get 108MP cameras, confirms company at Camera Innovation event

We take a look at everything we know about the Realme 8 series so far: Also Read - Realme's 108MP camera event: Realme 8 series launch date could be announced?

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro India launch date (Expected)

Realme 8 series including Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are expected to launch in India by the end of March. Do keep in mind that the company itself has not announced an official release date yet. However, going by the teasers, the new smartphones are expected to launch soon in India.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro specifications shared in new teaser

Realme 8 retail box reveals the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Further, the phone will also get a quad rear camera setup, but with a 64-megapixel sensor instead of a 108-megapixel one on the Pro variant. The battery will be a 5,000mAh one with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

To Infinity & beyond with Trendsetting Tech…Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/GKiR9YNoQg — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Realme 8 Pro back cover design shared by Sheth reveals the phone will have ‘Dare to Leap’ branding and a squarish rear camera module with four camera lenses and dual LED flash. Not much is known about the Realme 8 series as of now, except a gradient back design and MediaTek Dimensity processor. The Pro variant will likely get 65W fast charging.

Realme 8 series smartphones will also likely support 5G, given the recently launched Narzo 30 series that includes the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro come with 5G.

Realme 8 Pro to get 108MP rear camera sensor

The company has already confirmed that Realme 8 Pro will get a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor. It will be accompanied by three other sensors, details of which are unclear at this point.

Realme revealed at its Camera innovation event earlier this week that Realme 8 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to get a 108-megapixel camera sensor, a feature that rival Xiaomi has announced will come to its Redmi Note 10 series (most likely Redmi Note 10 Pro Max), which will launch in India on March 4.

Further, the 108-megapixel sensor on the Realme 8 Pro will offer 3x in-sensor zoom clarity optimization and 8 frames fusion. It is said to be clearer than optical telephoto lens. More features include Starry mode and tilt-shift photogrpahy that are said to offer starry time-lapse and tilt-shift time-lapse, respectively. The new Portrait mode is said to include neon portrait in addition to AI color portrait and dynamic bokeh portrait.