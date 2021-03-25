Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which 108MP camera phone is better under Rs 20,000?

The under Rs 20,000 price segment is getting tougher in India with every passing day. Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series and now to compete with it, Realme has announced the Realme 8 series. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and the Realme 8 Pro compete head on as both offer 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup, Super AMOLED display, fast charging support and many other similar features under Rs 20,000. But which one makes sense for you? We explain that here. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Vivo X60 series: Phones launched in India this week

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Display

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Hardware, software

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with Adreno 618 paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 Flash storage. Realme 8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X and 128GB UFS 2.1.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Realme 8 Pro runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Camera

On the camera front, the Realme 8 Pro packs a 108-megapixel primary rear camera coupled with 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel B&W lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel in-display selfie camera.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max includes a 108-megapixel primary rear camera coupled with a 5-megapixel super macro lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Battery

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes packed with a 5020mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charger in-box. The Realme 8 Pro, on the other hand, includes a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support in the box.

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Price in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes in three variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 19,999, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs 21,999.

The Realme 8 Pro comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 19,999.