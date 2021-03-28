Realme 8 was launched alongside the Realme 8 Pro in India earlier this week. The Realme 8 Pro, which is more premium in the Realme 8 series, comes with a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor, a first on any Realme smartphone. In terms of price, the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are mid-range devices, which can be bought for under Rs 20,000. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra to feature new super fast-charging battery tech inspired by electric vehicles

If we look at Realme 8, the biggest competitor is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. The latter was announced in India alongside the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max earlier this month. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will launch on 29 March, company confirms

So, what are the key differences between the Realme 8 and Redmi Note 10 Pro in terms of price, specifications? We take a look: Also Read - MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones: Check the full list

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India

Realme 8 can be bought in three storage configurations. The 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, while the 6GB RAM+128GB storage model comes at Rs 15,999, respectively. The higher-end 8GB RAM+128GB storage option can be bought at Rs 16,999.

Realme 8 is available in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,999, while the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant comes at Rs 18,999.

It can be bought in Dark Night, Glacial Blue and Vintage Bronze colour options.

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Design and display

Realme 8 gets a polycarbonate back design with a glossy finish. It sports a rectangular rear camera module, which is placed on the top left of the back cover.

It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. A hole-punch, which includes the front camera is placed on the top left.

Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a curved back glass design with plastic frames. It gets a unique rectangular camera module design, where the main camera lens is highlighted in a silver casing.

It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The hole-punch that includes the selfie camera is placed in the center on the top.

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Cameras

Realme 8 sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a secondary 8-megapixel Ultra wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel Macro lens, and a fourth 2-megapixel B&W lens. Some camera features include Starry mode, Tilt-shift, Neon portrait, Super Nightscape, and more.

The front camera is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with portrait mode, panoramic view, AI beauty mode, face-recognition, and more.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro also features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup where the primary lens is Samsung GW3 with 4 in 1 Super Pixel technology, a 5-megapixel Super macro camera with 2x Telephoto, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Rear camera features include HDR, Night Mode 2.0, Magic Clone Photos, Long Exposure, 960 fps slow motion videos, and more.

It sports a 16-megapixel in-display front camera, just like the Realme 8. Among key features include Night mode, Panorama, Beauty, and portrait.

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Processor and battery

Realme 8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which can be clocked up to 2.05GHz. It is coupled with the ARM G76 GPU for a smoother gaming experience and high image quality. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charge technology.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, which is an octa-core one and can be clocked at up to 2.3GHz, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. It is available with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 Flash storage.

There is no in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, the phone gets a physical fingerprint sensor, which is placed on the side. The battery is a slightly bigger 5,020mAh one with support for 33W fast charger that comes in the box.

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: OS and other specifications

Realme 8 is a dual SIM smartphone that supports 2 nano-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 11 with the company’s Realme UI 2.0 skin. The smartphone measures 160.6×73.9×7.99 mm and it weighs 177 grams.

Sensors include light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyro-meter sensor. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, W-Fi 2.4/5GHz

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Redmi Note 10 Pro supports 2 nano-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot. In terms of connectivity, it supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G Wi-Fi / 5G Wi-Fi, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. It measures 164.5×76.15×8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Sensors include 360 Ambient Light sensor, Proximity sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope.