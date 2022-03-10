comscore Realme 9 5G SE first impressions: Potentially strong, but could feel the heat from competition
Realme 9 5G SE first impressions: Potentially strong, but could feel the heat from competition

The Realme 9 5G SE looks good on paper. It has everything that can potentially make it a good phone.

Realme 9 5G SE

Image: Karanveer Singh/BGR

Realme launched two new smartphones in India today. The Realme 9 5G and the Realme 9 5G SE are a part of the company’s Realme 9 series, which also include the Realme 9 Pro 5G and the Realme Pro Plus 5G smartphones that were launched in India earlier this year. Also Read - Realme 9 5G SE first look: The new shiny kid on the block

Of the two smartphones that were launched today, the Realme 9 5G Sport Edition or SE, is one that offers a better set of features to the buyers. To give you a quick brief, the Realme 9 5G SE comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 600 nits. On the performance part, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. Coming to the cameras, the Realme 9 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a B&W sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge technology and like other phones in its price segment, the Realme 9 5G SE too runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. Also Read - Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

Now, the Realme 9 5G SE looks good on paper. It has everything that can potentially make it a good phone. 5G connectivity, 48MP camera a screen refresh rate of 144Hz, support for dynamic RAM and fast charging technology make it a power-packed smartphone that has potential to be a more than a nine-to-five device. Meaning, avid gamers with price constraints should be able to use for their day-to-day jam sessions among other things. But it also faces heat from the competition, which includes the recently launched Redmi 11 Pro Plus 5G, that offers slightly upgraded specs in some areas. With the Redmi 11 Pro Plus 5G you get a 108MP camera, 67W fast charging technology and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. Also Read - Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India

Realme 9 5G SE

Image: Karanveer Singh/BGR

In addition to these, you also get a better design. The Redmi 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a glass front and rear. The overall design is such it gives you a very premium appeal. You can read our initial thoughts about the Redmi 11 Pro Plus 5G here. On the contrary, the newly launched Realme 9 5G SE comes with a plastic back. To top it off, the Azure Glow colour variant that we got to use for a short while looks like unicorns and fairy dust. Coupled together, the colour and quality of the back fail to impress, at least at the first glance.

Keeping aside the bias against unicorns, the Realme 9 5G SE sits neatly in the palm of your hands and is very comfortable to use. It also light to hold. Not as light as the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, but definitely lighter than a lot of phones in the market right now.

That said, it is too soon to say anything right now. We will be able to say more about it in the coming days. So, watch out for our review.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 8:45 PM IST

