Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Realme has just released its new mid-ranger Realme 9 Pro+ in India today. The new Realme smartphone is the second smartphone in the country to offer MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 mobile platform. In addition, the brand has introduced a unique Light Shift design by dint of which the rear panel’s colour shift to a different tone when placed under direct sunlight. Other highlights of the phone include- a Super AMOLED panel, triple rear camera array, Android 12 OS, and 60W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Premium mid-range device for the masses

While all these aspects look good on paper, there are few alternatives in the market that can give tough strife to Realme’s new shiny unit. On that note, we compare the Realme 9 Pro+ with the closest competitor in this price range- the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India

Realme 9 Pro+ price in India is set at Rs 24,999 for the base model and goes all the way up to Rs 28,999 for the high-end variant. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge base model tags a price of Rs 26,999, while the high-end model comes for a price of Rs 28,999. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch today: Specs, price, livestream link and other details

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge features, specs

In terms of features, the Realme 9 Pro+ gets a slim profile with curved edges. Realme this time around added a unique Light Shift Design. However, this color-changing design is only implemented on the Sunrise Blue colour variant.

As far as core specs are concerned, Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate sensor, 1,080 X 2,400 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel has a 180Hz touch sampling rate. As mentioned earlier, it equips a Dimensity 920 5G chipset. For security, it gets an in-display fingerprint reader. Realme has given due attention to gamers as well. The company has implemented vapor cooling and three graphite layers for heat dissipation which means users can play heavy titles for extended hours.

For shooting, you get a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, PDAF. The primary camera manages to render decent photos in good lighting condition, although it isn’t the same when it comes to low lighting scenario. For selfies, a 16-megapixel sensor is embedded in the punch-hole cutout. The device has a battery backup of 4,500mAh that supports a 60W fast charging solution.

As for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, it gets a wide 6.67-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The mid-ranger was the first in India to have Dimensity 920 SoC onboard. On the camera front, the phone offers a triple camera array primarily supported by a 108-megapixel main sensor. In terms of performance, the cameras yield a good dynamic range with accurate colours in daylight.

Compared to the Realme 9 Pro+, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge gets a superfast 120W charging solution. However, the new Realme phone scores a point on the software front. While the former has Android 12 OS, the latter offers a new two-year-old Android 11 OS. In addition, you get a heart rate sensor, X–axis Tactile Engine, and ProLight Imaging technology.

Both phones offer Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio for an immersive audio experience. The battery capacity is also the same. For security, the Realme device offers an in-display fingerprint reader, while the Xiaomi phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to buy under Rs 30,000?

If we are to compare based on price, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge takes an edge when it comes to display, charging solution, and camera array. If the design is what you prefer over other aspects, then you can go for the shiny Realme 9 Pro+ that has set a vogue-like factor with its glossy color-changing design.