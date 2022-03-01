comscore Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics
  • Home
  • Features
  • Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics
News

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Features

Realme just introduced its new premium Realme GT 2 series at MWC 2022 event, the new Realme GT 2 Pro is another device to join Snapdragon 8 Gen platform.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India

Realme, the young brand known for bringing featured-packed affordable devices just introduced its new flagship Realme GT 2 Pro series at MWC 2022 on Monday. The new lineup initially showcased in China has now been showcased on the global platform. While the OEM introduced its new products for the European market, the Realme GT 2 Pro series is expected to arrive in India in Q2, 2022. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

We managed to get a firsthand experience of the Realme GT 2 series smartphones and here’s our initial expression. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 launched globally: Check specifications, availability in India

Design and display Also Read - Realme GT2 series to launch globally on February 28: Check details

The Chinese brand known for experimenting on the design factor has played a similar game this year. Realme has implemented a Paper Tech Master design in collaboration with the renowned designer Naoto Fukasawa. Realme claim to have used bio-based polymer material for the rear panel that creates around 2kg less carbon emissions for every kilogram made. Taking about the aesthetics, both Realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2 is beautifully crafted with a neat balance in terms of form factor. Ergonomically, the device feels good with clicky buttons and a sleek profile. The phone is comfortable to operate single-handedly.

The new Paper Green colour variant stands out in the crowd, a colour that is soothing to your eyes and visually appealing at the same time. The left frame holds the volume rockers while the power button rests on the right edge. At the bottom, you will find all the necessary ports. The Pro model is claimed to feature next-gen Crystal UV Resin that protects the device against dust and dirt. The device also has Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling tech that’s meant to reduce heat dissipation while running games for extended hours. The new vapor chamber is claimed to provide a 3-degree relief when the chipset is

Talking about the display, the premium Realme GT 2 Pro boasts a 2K 120Hz AMOLED panel. Realme has applied LTPO 2.0 technology which can dynamically adjust the refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. The flat curved display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection. There are options to boost HDR content as well. In the short time that we had with the device, the display felt fluid with smooth scrolling and transitions. The colours appeared vivid and the display was quite bright to use under dim lighting. Although we would like to reserve our verdict until we check through the major touchpoints, especially with streaming content in the OTT platforms and throttling graphic-intensive games.

Camera

Not just the design, Realme has also tweaked the camera configuration on the new Realme GT 2 series. The new lineup boasts a 50-megapixel primary sensor that is capable of shooting 8K videos. The Pro model has a 40x microscope lens that enables taking close-up shots. We tried testing the cameras in varied lighting conditions and  the results turned up pretty decent with a good dynamic range. There is a wide range of camera modes that you can select from and there is a fish-eye camera that you can play with (something prevalent in OnePlus and Oppo phones). We will share more details on Realme GT 2 Pro in our final review.

Samples

Performance and software

Realme GT 2 Pro is yet another handset in the premium lineup that gets to taste Qualcomm’s new silicone Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. As mentioned earlier, the phone has vapour cooling chamber as well that keeps a check on heat dissipation during extended usage. We couldn’t gauge high-end titles but given the features packed inside, we expect the handset to handle day-to-day tasks with ease.

As for the software, the phone runs on Realme’s new custom UI. Unlike the previous iteration, the new skin feels clean with minimal bloatware and you get a lot of customization on the display front. Realme promises four years of security updates and three years of software upgrade which means users can expect software updates till Android 15.

Battery and charging speed

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W DartCharge support. The superfast charging tech is rated to pull the battery charging percentage from 0-100 percent within half an hour.

Realme GT 2 series- Initial impressions

Realme has upped the game this year with its new premium series. While the vanilla variant’s internal hardware might be a downer for a few, the Pro model covers up for the missing bit. Its eco-friendly and unique design gives an edge over its rivals. The visually appealing colour coat, and vibrant display, powerful SoC, are all but brownie points that help the Realme GT 2 (especially the Pro variant) gain access to the premium slot in the price range. While we are yet to get a specific India launch date, it would be exciting to see how Realme plays on the pricing aspect in the country, given its rivals have their premium handset release lined up as well.

Disclaimer: The journalist is attending MWC 2022 on behalf of Realme.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 1, 2022 2:11 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro
Android 12
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app
Apps
Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app
MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Features

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

News

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover resigns

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Features

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics
MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed
Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 launched: Check specifications

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 launched: Check specifications
Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस हफ्ते मिलेगा फ्री Assassin’s Creed: Hooded Parachute, जानें तरीका

Lenovo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया दुनिया का सबसे पतला गेमिंग लैपटॉप, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

MWC 2022: Lenovo Legion Y90 गेमिंग फोन और Legion Y700 गेमिंग टैबलेट हुए लॉन्च, मिलेगी 18GB तक RAM

Free Fire MAX में फ्री मिल रहे Diamond Royale Vouchers समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

Oppo ने पेश की 240W SuperVOOC फ्लैश चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी, सिर्फ 9 मिनट में चार्ज हो जाएगा फोन

Latest Videos

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?
Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Features

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM
OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Features

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Features

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

News

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
Mobiles
MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range
Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

News

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away
OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

Smart TVs

OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games
BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover resigns

News

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover resigns

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers