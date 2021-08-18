comscore Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!
  • Home
  • Features
  • Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!
News

Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!

Features

The Realme GT Master Edition is Realme’s new take on the sub-Rs 30,000 midrange segment, where the focus is on experience rather than specs. Here’s our quick take.

Realme GT Master Edition

“GT is the new X.” This is what Realme India’s Madhav Sheth stated ahead of launching the GT series. After spawning some brilliant phones under the Realme X series, hopes have only elevated for the Realme GT series. The Realme GT 888 in its “Bumblebee-spec” yellow is an eye, as well as mind, candy (it’s got some serious firepower inside). However, we are here for the GT Master Edition, which is more accessible, has fewer compromises, and gets that unique suitcase design. Also Read - Realme Book Slim starting at Rs 44,999 launched in India: Here's a closer look

Naoto Fukasawa has turned his attention to suitcases this time for Realme’s Master Edition phones and there’s no better way to put it – it is beautiful. It’s also got great stuff for the rest of the phone, i.e, a fast Snapdragon 778G chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charging, and the list goes on. More tempting is the starting price of Rs 25,999, which puts it right in the approachable end of the mid-range segment. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition, GT 5G flagship launch in India with aggressive pricing

Since we are suckers for beautiful phones that defy common sense, I was tasked to try on the Realme GT Master Edition and present a review. The review is going to take some time but I have some initial thoughts to spare after today’s launch. Also Read - Realme GT 5G, Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs

Design

The Realme GT Master Edition (let’s call it GT ME for the sake of my hands) continues on the legacy of Master Edition special edition phones that defined the Realme X series. After onions, garlic, brick and mundane everyday stuff, Naoto Fukasawa turns to the suitcase – a relic of the pre-COVID times. It sounds boring but Fukasawa has managed to nail the aesthetics using the same dull grey that we dread to look at on our suitcases.

Realme GT Master Edition

Words cannot describe the beauty that’s the GT ME. Despite the dull Voyager Grey, the phone’s rear uses Vegan Leather material and an injection moulding process to create a 3D effect. The end result is a fabric-like surface that emulates the contours of hard-bodied suitcases. Add the tasteful Realme logo and the Naoto Fukasawa signature, along with the tasteful rectangular camera hump, and you have this phone that seduces the eyes.

The sombre theme on the rear is complimented by the blingy frame, complete with Chrome buttons. Sadly, the front look no different to a Realme X7 Max, especially with narrow borders and a camera cutout. That’s not necessarily bad but it’s high time Realme figures out something to jazz up the front.

Realme GT Master Edition

The faux leather finish is luxury for the palms, and with the phone tipping the scales at 180 grams, there’s just the right amount of heft most of us seek while endlessly browsing Instagram feeds. The 3.5mm headphone jack is a happy sighting but Realme’s design team cheaped out with the buttons (they feel unsatisfactorily mushy). Also, there’s just a single loudspeaker; someone tell Realme it is 2021.

Realme being Realme, you get additional in-box items. The phone comes with a pre-installed screen protector, and there’s a flexible case to protect your suitcase-ey design. Fun fact: the case also resembles the suitcase design but it loses it appeal in front of the Vegan Leather material. The 65W charging adapter and USB-A-to USB-C cable are also present inside. No headphones though.

Realme GT Master Edition

If the suitcase design isn’t for you, Realme also offers the GT ME is conventional white and black colours with a glossy design. Realme doesn’t say whether it is glass or plastic on these versions.

Features and specs

Specs is the game on Realme phones but on the GT Master Edition, the engineers have gone for a safer approach. You see, the Realme X7 Max starting at Rs 26,999 offers the powerful Dimensity 1200 chip, and the rest of that phone is all about giving more for less. The GT ME is not for gamers or nerds, and hence, Realme has given it the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip.

Realme GT Master Edition

The Snapdragon 778G is the new Snapdragon 730G but at this stage, it is reserved for fairly expensive phones (the Moto Edge 20 with this chip costs Rs 30,000). Realme undercuts the competition but in the process, has ensured the user experience does not suffer. With the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, things are so far looking good. In fact, a few days of usage and it reminds me of the Realme X50 Pro, which was a high-end phone.

Of course, the Snapdragon 778G has its limitations and those are most likely to come out once I mount the pressures of the mundane life a smartphone has to witness. But it is all looking positive so far. Realme UI 2.0 hasn’t changed from the last time I visited it on the X7 Max, and you still get pre-loaded third-party apps, most of which can be removed. No system ads though, like Samsung phones.

Realme GT Master Edition

There’s a gorgeous AMOLED display measuring 6.4-inches having a refresh rate of 120Hz. Complementing it is an extremely well-tuned haptic feedback system that elevates the user experience. The vibrations are well controlled and thoughtfully implemented throughout the UI to amp up the experience.

The 4300mAh capacity battery is yet to show its worth but paired with a power-efficient chip and Realme UI 2, I am confident of a full-day battery on this one. It is also great to see the 65W fast charger come back to a Rs 26,000 Realme phone – this system charges the phone like there’s no tomorrow.

Cameras

Realme GT Master Edition

With such little time to play and set up, the cameras are yet to show what they can do. I did some night photography while running errands and the initial photos look decent. The normal and Night mode output aren’t Pixel 4a-levels of good. That said, the new Street mode does help with exposures, details, and colours while capturing a glimpse of the nightlife. The selfie cameras are struggling right now and I hope Realme brings.

First Impressions

Realme GT Master Edition

Having spent some time with the Realme GT Master Edition, it seems that Realme has matured enough to ditch the “high-specs-low-price” game and go for the quality user experience approach. This suitcase-lookalike phone does not feel like Realmes of the past; maybe this is the mark of a new future where Realme has grown up.

Of course, you can wait for our full review if you seek detailed feedback ahead of hitting the “Buy Now” button. However, to leave you with a thought until next time, the Realme GT Master Edition could be the benchmark phone you can compare future launches with.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2021 6:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Ear 1 Review: An EARnest attempt
Reviews
Nothing Ear 1 Review: An EARnest attempt
Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!

Features

Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!

Redmi 10 with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display launched globally, coming to India soon

News

Redmi 10 with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display launched globally, coming to India soon

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

News

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Photo Gallery

Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Photo Gallery

Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi 10 with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display launched globally, coming to India soon

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!

Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Motorola Edge 20 series India prices out: Should Nord 2, Mi 10i worry?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!

Features

Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!
Realme Book Slim starting at Rs 44,999 launched in India

Laptops

Realme Book Slim starting at Rs 44,999 launched in India
Realme GT Master Edition, GT 5G flagship launch in India with aggressive pricing

News

Realme GT Master Edition, GT 5G flagship launch in India with aggressive pricing
Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet, company confirms

News

Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet, company confirms
Realme GT 5G, Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India launch today: How to watch livestream

How To

Realme GT 5G, Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India launch today: How to watch livestream

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने नए अवतार में लॉन्च किया अपना एक धांसू स्मार्टफोन, 1000 रुपए के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट पर खरीदने का मौका

Redmi 10 कम कीमत में धांसू फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च, मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS इयरबड्स गूगल असिस्टेंट सपोर्ट के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सेल डेट

Paytm से सीधे बैंक अकाउंट में करें मनी ट्रांसफर, जानें 10 लाख रुपये तक भेजने का आसान तरीका

Vivo के दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, इनके कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Latest Videos

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!
Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect
Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book

News

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book
This Independence Day get freedom from wires!

News

This Independence Day get freedom from wires!

News

Redmi 10 with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display launched globally, coming to India soon
News
Redmi 10 with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display launched globally, coming to India soon
Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

News

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening
Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Photo Gallery

Apple s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect
Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Photo Gallery

Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect
Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

Gaming

Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Best Sellers