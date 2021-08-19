comscore Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison
News

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison

Features

Realme GT Master Edition just made entry in the Indian smartphone starting at Rs 25,999, here's how it compares with OnePlus Nord 2.

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2

Realme GT Master Edition just made its debut in India for a price starting at Rs 25,999. The phone’s design conceptualised by Naoto Fukasawa (the designer behind previous Master Editions) is compelling for the price. In addition, the phone chip in a 6nm fabricated Snapdragon 778G mobile platform, and gets Dynamic RAM Expansion technology, oodles of RAM that gives a tough competition to OnePlus new member in the smartphone town, the OnePlus Nord 2. Here’s how the new Realme GT Master Edition compares with the OnePlus Nord 2. The comparison is strictly based on the preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Realme GT 5G, Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India

Realme GT Master Edition price in India starts at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage version. The 8GB/128GB storage option costs Rs 27,999, while the top-of-the-line model with 8GB/256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. As for the OnePlus Nord 2, the handset is available starting at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB version.  The high-end variant with 12GB/256GB storage costs Rs 34,999. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 35,000 in August 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11X and more

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Design, processor, camera, and other features

Design– Starting with the design, Realme has taken a different approach with its new Realme GT Master Edition. As mentioned earlier, the design gestated Naoto Fukasawa brings to the deck a unique suitcase design which is implemented only on the Voyager Grey colour model (there’s a lucid Luna White and Cosmos Black offering too). The rear side is claimed to be carved out of concave vegan leather. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 battery explode report is fake, company issues statement post investigation

As for the OnePlus Nord 2, the phone doesn’t feature an appealing design but rather borrow aesthetics from its older siblings with curved edges and a tall form factor. The only difference OnePlus made this time around is the addition of a new Green-Wood colour coat. The rear panel gets matte finish, while the front has a punch-hole cutout panel to accommodate the selfie camera.

Realme, OnePlus, Realme GT Master Edition, OnePlus Nord 2

Display– The new Realme GT Master Edition sports a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The panel has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The Realme phone takes an edge over the Nord with the 120Hz high refresh rate display, while the former sits at 90Hz. However, the OnePlus Nord 2 offers HDR10+ compatibility.

Processor– For multi-tasking and running heavy titles, Realme GT Master Edition gets the fresh Snapdragon 778 5G chipset from Qualcomm’s inventory. The chip is said to be the best in class and has a maximum clock speed of 2.4Ghz. The OnePlus Nord 2 is a fair competitor in this segment and grabs similar points with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset.

Software– Realme GT Master Edition may have managed to score those extra points in terms of design and internal hardware, but OnePlus Nord 2 takes up the ladder when it comes to software. The OxygenOS offers a near stock-Android experience which is a different case altogether on Realme UI.

Camera– Both the devices get triple camera layout with configurations of course. Realme GT Master Edition packs a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter. On the OnePlus Nord 2, a 50-megapixel primary lens is assisted by 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel monochrome sensors. For video calls and selfies, a 16-megapixel sensor sits at the top left corner.

Realme, OnePlus, Realme GT Master Edition, OnePlus Nord 2

 

Battery– Realme GT Master Edition is backed by a 4,300mAh battery, while the OnePlus Nord 2 gets a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery. Both the smartphones come with a 65W fast charge solution.

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Which one to buy?

Both the devices have their unique offerings. While Realme GT Master Edition has a sui generis design, OnePlus Nord 2 offers a simplistic style.  In terms of performance, we expect the Realme phone to be on par with the Nord. However, the former precedes the Nord 2 phone when it comes to screen refresh rate. With 120Hz, the Realme GT Master Edition will no doubt offer better scrolling and smoother animations. But if you are looking for a phone with an uncluttered user interface and regular software upgrades, then OnePlus Nord 2 would be the right pick for you.

  Published Date: August 19, 2021 4:10 PM IST

