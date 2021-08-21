Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?

Realme is enjoying a lot of attention in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space with a couple of new launches. The Realme X7 Max is catering to mobile gamers looking for high-end performance while the GT Master Edition is meant for those seeking a wholesome smartphone experience. We got ourselves the Voyager Grey variant that imitates a hard body suitcase and we are yet to get over it. Also Read - Top smartphones with fastest charging under Rs 20,000: Realme X7, Redmi Note 10 Pro and more

However, you as a consumer are looking for more than just design and if you are considering the GT Master Edition, you might wonder how does the Samsung Galaxy A52 fare? After all, the Galaxy A52 is similar in nature, where it focuses more on the wholesome experience than just one aspect. Since we reviewed the phone back when it launched, we decided to guide you and help you make the right choice.

Realme GT ME or Galaxy A52: What suits you more?

Design

If you are a connoisseur of unique designs, both phones aren't going to make your life easy. The Galaxy A52 goes for Samsung's new-age minimalist design with flat surfaces and attractive pastel colours. The build quality reminds us of the Nokia Lumia phones and Samsung makes us careless chaps happy with the IP67 water and dust resistance.

The Realme GT Master Edition does not get any water resistance rating but it’s got a design that stands out from a mile. The Naoto Fukasawa design makes the Voyager Grey version resemble a suitcase, which weirdly looks attractive in a shade of dull grey. You also get the phone in regular white and black colours. The phone looks fancy and the weight is well controlled.

Display

Samsung offers a fairly impressive 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes content livelier with bright colours and contrasts, as well as smoother to scroll. However, Realme outdoes the Samsung display with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The GT ME makes it a tad smoother to scroll and with lesser bezel width than the Samsung, it is the more appealing display of the two for us.

Performance

There’s no confusion here: the Realme GT Master Edition’s Snapdragon 778G is leagues ahead of the Snapdragon 720G in the Galaxy A52. The Realme GT ME has so far been able to play games almost on the same level as the Snapdragon 860, which is reserved for gaming phones. The Snapdragon 720G isn’t unbearably slow but in terms of raw performance, the Realme phone has got the extra muscle to keep it all smooth.

The Realme GT ME is also a 5G phone and comes with support for eight 5G bands, which assures of compatibility when 5G networks actually drop in India. The Galaxy A52 only supports 4G LTE networks and while it’s fine for now, you will need to ditch it if you want to experience 5G.

OS

Both Samsung and Realme are guilty of serving a lot of pre-loaded bloat and even system ads. Samsung takes it a notch ahead with consistent ads in notifications and system apps, where Realme limits it within its browser. Samsung, however, promises three years of OS upgrades on the A52, which means it could get up to Android 14. Realme is only promising two OS upgrades and three years of security support. Moreover, Samsung’s One UI 3.1 is backed by Samsung’s KNOX security platform, which assures of a secure Android experience.

Cameras

We aren’t going to do a camera specs listing here. Instead, we are going to clarify that the Galaxy A52’s camera still remains unbeatable in this segment. Samsung’s camera behaves matured, with natural white balance, copious amounts of details, a useable wide-angle camera, and good portrait photos.

Realme has yet again failed to get the cameras right on its midranger. The GT Master Edition’s main 64MP camera is weak with regards to details, colour science, exposures, and the lot. The macro camera is best left untouched while the ultra-wide camera is good only if you are shooting landscapes in the day.

Both phones feature a good selfie camera, with the Samsung taking a slight edge with its superior tuning.

Battery

Both these phones are strictly a one-day phone if you leave the house with a full charge. With moderate usage pattern in the WFH scenario, you can expect up to a day and a half’s battery, excluding any kind of gaming. The Samsung is slightly clever at retaining its battery but the Realme GT ME has another ace up its sleeves: fast charging.

Samsung bundles a vintage 15W charger in the box of the Galaxy A52 and that takes forever to do a full charge. If you buy the 25W charger separately, you can go up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Realme, on other hand, bundles the 65W charger in the box and in the same 30 minutes, it can do a full recharge from under 5 percent.

Prices

The Realme GT ME undercuts the Samsung A52 by a fine margin here too. The base 6GB RAM variant sells for Rs 25,999 while the 8GB RAM version with 128GB storage costs Rs 27,999. The Galaxy A52 costs Rs 26,499 for the base version with 6GB RAM version while the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 27,999.

Conclusion

If you are considering value alone, the Realme GT Master Edition wins it by a massive margin. For almost the same price as the Galaxy A52, you are getting a 5G ready phone that’s faster, has faster charging and has a smoother display. If you buy into the 5G hype and want a phone that stands out with its design, the Realme GT ME is for you.

However, Samsung has designed the Galaxy A52 for those who seek a more secure experience. The A52 also gets the segment-leading cameras and shutterbugs shouldn’t look elsewhere. The IP67 rating and a promise of three OS upgrades make the A52 a more enticing option if longevity is a concern.