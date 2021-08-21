comscore Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick under Rs 27,000?
News

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick under Rs 27,000?

Features

If you seek a good-looking well-built midrange smartphone around Rs 27,000, will the Realme GT ME make sense over the Galaxy A52.

Realme GT ME vs Galaxy A52

Realme is enjoying a lot of attention in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space with a couple of new launches. The Realme X7 Max is catering to mobile gamers looking for high-end performance while the GT Master Edition is meant for those seeking a wholesome smartphone experience. We got ourselves the Voyager Grey variant that imitates a hard body suitcase and we are yet to get over it. Also Read - Top smartphones with fastest charging under Rs 20,000: Realme X7, Redmi Note 10 Pro and more

However, you as a consumer are looking for more than just design and if you are considering the GT Master Edition, you might wonder how does the Samsung Galaxy A52 fare? After all, the Galaxy A52 is similar in nature, where it focuses more on the wholesome experience than just one aspect. Since we reviewed the phone back when it launched, we decided to guide you and help you make the right choice. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme 8, and more

Realme GT ME or Galaxy A52: What suits you more?

Design

If you are a connoisseur of unique designs, both phones aren’t going to make your life easy. The Galaxy A52 goes for Samsung’s new-age minimalist design with flat surfaces and attractive pastel colours. The build quality reminds us of the Nokia Lumia phones and Samsung makes us careless chaps happy with the IP67 water and dust resistance. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is launching in India: Launch date, expected specs and price

Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT Master Edition does not get any water resistance rating but it’s got a design that stands out from a mile. The Naoto Fukasawa design makes the Voyager Grey version resemble a suitcase, which weirdly looks attractive in a shade of dull grey. You also get the phone in regular white and black colours. The phone looks fancy and the weight is well controlled.

Display

samsung galaxy a52, samsung galaxy a52 india price, samsung galaxy a52 india launch, samsung galaxy a52 features, samsung galaxy a52 first impressions, samsung galaxy a52 initial impressions, samsung galaxy a52 features, samsung galaxy a52 specs, samsung galaxy a52 camera, samsung galaxy a52 battery, samsung galaxy a52 processor, samsung galaxy a52 performance, samsung galaxy a52 sale, samsung galaxy a52 release date

Samsung offers a fairly impressive 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes content livelier with bright colours and contrasts, as well as smoother to scroll. However, Realme outdoes the Samsung display with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The GT ME makes it a tad smoother to scroll and with lesser bezel width than the Samsung, it is the more appealing display of the two for us.

Performance

There’s no confusion here: the Realme GT Master Edition’s Snapdragon 778G is leagues ahead of the Snapdragon 720G in the Galaxy A52. The Realme GT ME has so far been able to play games almost on the same level as the Snapdragon 860, which is reserved for gaming phones. The Snapdragon 720G isn’t unbearably slow but in terms of raw performance, the Realme phone has got the extra muscle to keep it all smooth.

Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT ME is also a 5G phone and comes with support for eight 5G bands, which assures of compatibility when 5G networks actually drop in India. The Galaxy A52 only supports 4G LTE networks and while it’s fine for now, you will need to ditch it if you want to experience 5G.

OS

Samsung Galaxy A52

Both Samsung and Realme are guilty of serving a lot of pre-loaded bloat and even system ads. Samsung takes it a notch ahead with consistent ads in notifications and system apps, where Realme limits it within its browser. Samsung, however, promises three years of OS upgrades on the A52, which means it could get up to Android 14. Realme is only promising two OS upgrades and three years of security support. Moreover, Samsung’s One UI 3.1 is backed by Samsung’s KNOX security platform, which assures of a secure Android experience.

Cameras

We aren’t going to do a camera specs listing here. Instead, we are going to clarify that the Galaxy A52’s camera still remains unbeatable in this segment. Samsung’s camera behaves matured, with natural white balance, copious amounts of details, a useable wide-angle camera, and good portrait photos.

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme has yet again failed to get the cameras right on its midranger. The GT Master Edition’s main 64MP camera is weak with regards to details, colour science, exposures, and the lot. The macro camera is best left untouched while the ultra-wide camera is good only if you are shooting landscapes in the day.

Both phones feature a good selfie camera, with the Samsung taking a slight edge with its superior tuning.

Battery

samsung galaxy a52, samsung galaxy a52 india price, samsung galaxy a52 india launch, samsung galaxy a52 sales, samsung galaxy a52 offers, samsung galaxy a52 features, samsung galaxy a52 camera, samsung galaxy a52 90hz display, samsung galaxy a52 battery, samsung galaxy a52 specs, samsung galaxy a52 processor, samsung galaxy a52 performance, samsung galaxy a52 sale flipkart, samsung galaxy a52 sale amazon, samsung galaxy a52 release date

Both these phones are strictly a one-day phone if you leave the house with a full charge. With moderate usage pattern in the WFH scenario, you can expect up to a day and a half’s battery, excluding any kind of gaming. The Samsung is slightly clever at retaining its battery but the Realme GT ME has another ace up its sleeves: fast charging.

Samsung bundles a vintage 15W charger in the box of the Galaxy A52 and that takes forever to do a full charge. If you buy the 25W charger separately, you can go up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.  Realme, on other hand, bundles the 65W charger in the box and in the same 30 minutes, it can do a full recharge from under 5 percent.

Prices

Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT ME undercuts the Samsung A52 by a fine margin here too. The base 6GB RAM variant sells for Rs 25,999 while the 8GB RAM version with 128GB storage costs Rs 27,999. The Galaxy A52 costs Rs 26,499 for the base version with 6GB RAM version while the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 27,999.

Conclusion

Samsung Galaxy A52 battery

If you are considering value alone, the Realme GT Master Edition wins it by a massive margin. For almost the same price as the Galaxy A52, you are getting a 5G ready phone that’s faster, has faster charging and has a smoother display. If you buy into the 5G hype and want a phone that stands out with its design, the Realme GT ME is for you.

However, Samsung has designed the Galaxy A52 for those who seek a more secure experience. The A52 also gets the segment-leading cameras and shutterbugs shouldn’t look elsewhere. The IP67 rating and a promise of three OS upgrades make the A52 a more enticing option if longevity is a concern.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 21, 2021 6:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?
Features
Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?
Top smartphones with fastest charging under Rs 20,000: Realme X7, Redmi Note 10 Pro and more

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones with fastest charging under Rs 20,000: Realme X7, Redmi Note 10 Pro and more

Top smartphones with fastest charging under Rs 20,000: Realme X7, Redmi Note 10 Pro and more

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones with fastest charging under Rs 20,000: Realme X7, Redmi Note 10 Pro and more

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

Features

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video

How To

Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video

OnePlus 9RT could be so much more than just a mild camera update

Opinions

OnePlus 9RT could be so much more than just a mild camera update

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge Fusion, more

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from

Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

OnePlus 9RT could be so much more than just a mild camera update

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?

Features

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?
Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison

Features

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch date confirmed, specs and expected price revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch date confirmed, specs and expected price revealed
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code of 21th August: जानें आज आपको कैसे मिलेगा Diamond Royale Voucher का फ्री रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire 4th Anniversary: इन आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो कर पाएं एनिवर्सरी टोकन, जिससे फ्री मिलेंगे कई रिवॉर्ड्स

Free Fire फाइट में अगर आप घायल हो जाएं, तो ये 3 Pets करेंगे सबसे बढ़िया इलाज

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे तीन धांसू कैमरे और दमदार फीचर्स

Motorola Edge (2021) हुआ लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरा, 144Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और Snapdragon 778G से लैस

Latest Videos

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW

Reviews

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!
Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video
How To
Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages, images: How to create and send Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers, status video
Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge Fusion, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge Fusion, more
Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more
Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from

News

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from
Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

News

Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

new arrivals in india

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers