Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?

Sister companies Realme and OnePlus are going head-on with their newly launched smartphones GT Neo 2 and 9RT, respectively. The Realme GT Neo 2 has been launched in India, but the OnePlus 9RT is yet to release in the country. The OnePlus 9RT is expected to hit the Indian market soon, possibly right before Diwali. Past reports suggested that the OnePlus 9RT will release in China and India, to start with. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed and we expect the brand to announce the OnePlus 9RT in just a few days from now. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2, the OnePlus 9R competitor launched in India: A closer look at key features

Some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 9RT include – 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 65T Warp charge fast charging support and more. In comparison, the Realme GT Neo 2 brings Snapdragon 870 SoC, triple rear camera system, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 120hz screen refresh rate, and more. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT, a premium phone with new OS debuts: Closer look at key specs, price

Let’s compare the OnePlus 9RT and the Realme GT Neo 2 and find out which phone offers better specifications on paper. Take a look. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Z2 launches with 38-hour battery life, 11 mm driver: Check top features, price

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Price

In India, the Realme GT Neo comes in two variants, consisting of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively. As a part of the festive sale, the 8GB RAM model of the Realme phone will be available at a much lower price of Rs 24,999. The 12GB RAM model of the smartphone will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 28,999.

The India price of the OnePlus 9RT hasn’t been revealed yet but globally it starts at CNY 3,299, which roughly translates to Rs 38,620, for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Other variants include 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 40,460) and CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,500), respectively. We expect the India price of the OnePlus 9RT to be at par with the global pricing.

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Display

Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED display with support for a 120hz screen refresh rate, 92.6 percent screen-to-bod ratio, HDR10+, and more. The OnePlus 9RT includes a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Processor

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes in three options – 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On contrary, the Realme GT Neo 2 comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants. The Realme smartphone comes with support for 7GB of virtual RAM support.

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Camera

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 9RT includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the phone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The Realme GT Neo 2 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the Realme smartphone includes a 16-megapixel in-display sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Battery

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charge support. The company claims that the phone can charge fully to 100 percent in under 36 minutes. In comparison, the OnePlus 9RT includes a 4500mAh battery with support for 65T Warp charge fast charging support.