comscore Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?
News

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?

Features

Realme GT Neo 2 or OnePlus 9RT? Which one is a better deal and offers better specifications for the price? We compare the new Realme and OnePlus phones in terms of camera, battery, processor, display and more.

oneplus 9rt vs realme gt neo 2

Sister companies Realme and OnePlus are going head-on with their newly launched smartphones GT Neo 2 and 9RT, respectively. The Realme GT Neo 2 has been launched in India, but the OnePlus 9RT is yet to release in the country. The OnePlus 9RT is expected to hit the Indian market soon, possibly right before Diwali. Past reports suggested that the OnePlus 9RT will release in China and India, to start with. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed and we expect the brand to announce the OnePlus 9RT in just a few days from now. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2, the OnePlus 9R competitor launched in India: A closer look at key features

Some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 9RT include – 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 65T Warp charge fast charging support and more. In comparison, the Realme GT Neo 2 brings Snapdragon 870 SoC, triple rear camera system, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 120hz screen refresh rate, and more. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT, a premium phone with new OS debuts: Closer look at key specs, price

Let’s compare the OnePlus 9RT and the Realme GT Neo 2 and find out which phone offers better specifications on paper. Take a look. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Z2 launches with 38-hour battery life, 11 mm driver: Check top features, price

Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Neo 2 launch date, Realme GT Neo 2 price, Realme GT Neo 2 processor, Realme GT Neo 2 specifications, Realme GT Neo 2 features, Realme GT Neo 2 camera, Realme GT Neo 2 battery, Realme GT Neo 2 china launch, Realme GT Neo 2 europe launch, Realme GT Neo 2 specifications leak, Realme GT Neo 2 price leak, Realme GT Neo 2 storage

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Price

In India, the Realme GT Neo comes in two variants, consisting of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively. As a part of the festive sale, the 8GB RAM model of the Realme phone will be available at a much lower price of Rs 24,999. The 12GB RAM model of the smartphone will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 28,999.

The India price of the OnePlus 9RT hasn’t been revealed yet but globally it starts at CNY 3,299, which roughly translates to Rs 38,620, for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Other variants include 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 40,460) and CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,500), respectively. We expect the India price of the OnePlus 9RT to be at par with the global pricing.

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Display

Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED display with support for a 120hz screen refresh rate, 92.6 percent screen-to-bod ratio, HDR10+, and more. The OnePlus 9RT includes a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

OnePlus 9RT camera

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Processor

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes in three options – 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On contrary, the Realme GT Neo 2 comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants. The Realme smartphone comes with support for 7GB of virtual RAM support.

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Camera

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 9RT includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the phone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The Realme GT Neo 2 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the Realme smartphone includes a 16-megapixel in-display sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT Neo 2 launch, Realme GT Neo 2 specs

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Battery

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charge support. The company claims that the phone can charge fully to 100 percent in under 36 minutes. In comparison, the OnePlus 9RT includes a 4500mAh battery with support for 65T Warp charge fast charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 14, 2021 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?
Features
Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?
How to get diamonds in Free Fire for free in India in October 2021

Gaming

How to get diamonds in Free Fire for free in India in October 2021

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 new trailer teaser: When is the release?

Entertainment

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 new trailer teaser: When is the release?

Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 29,999

Wearables

Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 29,999

Morris Garages brings MG ZS EV 2022: Closer look at the new facelift

Electric Vehicle

Morris Garages brings MG ZS EV 2022: Closer look at the new facelift

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung W22 5G launched in China, comes with a textured gold spine

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 new trailer teaser: When is the release?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets a new Awesome Mint colour option launched in India

How to get diamonds in Free Fire for free in India in October 2021

Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 29,999

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?

Features

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?
OnePlus Buds Z2 launches with with 38-hour battery life, 11 mm driver: Check top features, price

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 launches with with 38-hour battery life, 11 mm driver: Check top features, price
OnePlus 9RT launched globally with Snapdragon 888 SoC, triple cameras: Check price, full specs, more

News

OnePlus 9RT launched globally with Snapdragon 888 SoC, triple cameras: Check price, full specs, more
Realme GT Neo 2 gaming smartphone launched with up to 19GB RAM, price starts at Rs 31,999

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 2 gaming smartphone launched with up to 19GB RAM, price starts at Rs 31,999
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 launch today: Live stream, specs, other details

News

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 launch today: Live stream, specs, other details

हिंदी समाचार

2022 में आएगा Realme GT-सीरीज फोन, सपोर्ट करेगा 125W UltraDART फास्ट चार्जिंग

Free Fire Diwali 2021 Event कैलेंडर हुआ लीक, फ्री मिलेंगी गन स्किन और बहुत कुछ

Free Fire Redeem Codes October 14: आज का फ्री फायर कोड फ्री दिलाएगा Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire में फ्री मिलेगी Haunting Night Pan स्किन, करना होगा छोटा सा काम

iQOO Z5x की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, मिलेंगे गजब के फीचर्स और शानदार डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18

News

Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18
iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more

News

iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more
OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features
iPhone 13 Mini Review

Reviews

iPhone 13 Mini Review

News

Samsung W22 5G launched in China, comes with a textured gold spine
Mobiles
Samsung W22 5G launched in China, comes with a textured gold spine
Watch Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 new trailer teaser: When is the release?

Entertainment

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 new trailer teaser: When is the release?
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets a new Awesome Mint colour option launched in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets a new Awesome Mint colour option launched in India
How to get diamonds in Free Fire for free in India in October 2021

Gaming

How to get diamonds in Free Fire for free in India in October 2021
Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 29,999

Wearables

Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 29,999

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers