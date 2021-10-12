comscore Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far
Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

Realme GT Neo 2T to mark its official debut in China on October 19, the phone is tipped to get a 120Hz display, a flagship SoC, 64MP triple camera setup, and fast charging support.

Realme GT Neo 2T, another GT Neo series smartphone is set to debut in the home turf this month. While the rumour mill circulated few key aspects of the new Realme phone, the young smartphone brand teased the design in a recent Weibo post on Tuesday. The Realme GT Neo 2T phone will be launched globally in China on October 19. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming phone. Also Read - Best 5G phone under Rs 20,000 on Amazon, Flipkart today: Realme 8s, iQOO Z3, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

Realme GT Neo 2T design teased in official posters

Realme GT Neo 2T design and colour shades have been teased by the company ahead of its formal debut next week. Realme shared a series of posts on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo showing off the looks of the new phone. The image reveals the phone featuring a slim profile, and a camera island on the top left corner. As translated on the website, the phone’s rear panel will have a 7-layer nano-level optical coating. The bottom houses the mono speaker grill, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. As for the color coats, the new Realme GT Neo 2T will likely arrive in monochromatic ‘Glaze White,’ and ‘Inky Black’ shades. Also Read - Smartphones launching in India this week: Realme GT Neo 2, OnePlus 9RT, Motorola E40, Asus 8z, more

realme gt neo 2t, realme gt neo 2t india launch, realme gt neo 2t october launch, realme gt neo 2t design, realme gt neo 2t colour, realme gt neo 2t specifications, realme gt neo 2t price in india, realme Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2 specifications revealed: Check India launch date, price, specifications, more

Realme GT Neo 2T India launch tipped

While the new Realme phone is set to launch on October 19 in China, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) claims to have spotted the Realme GT Neo 2T phone on the company’s India website. While the tipster didn’t reveal the exact launch date in India, it still seems imminent.

Realme GT Neo 2T key specs leaked

Realme GT Neo 2T specification details appeared online earlier this month. Notable tipsters suggest that the new GT Neo-series will carry similar aspects to that of the Realme GT Neo 2 that will be introduced in the Indian market on October 13. Realme GT Neo 2T could arrive with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The front panel could get a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front camera.

As for the internal hardware, conflicting reports have surfaced on the internet. While multiple reports tipped the motherboard to be backed by MediaTek (MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC), while a few others suggest that the phone could ship with a Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

For photography, Realme GT Neo 2T might offer a 64-megapixel triple camera system assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It could have a 16-megapixel primary sensor for shooting selfies. Reports indicate that Realme might offer two storage configurations-8GB/128GB storage, and 12GB/256GB storage. For backup, it will likely have a 4,400mAh battery. The price of the new Realme phone hasn’t been leaked yet, but we expect to get details prior to its launch.

  Published Date: October 12, 2021 4:28 PM IST

