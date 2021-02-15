Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 on Flipkart. The 6GB RAM variant that comes with 64GB of storage is listed at a price of Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 14,999. Realme Narzo 20 Pro was unveiled in India in September last year alongside the Realme Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20A. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in January 2021

The Narzo 20 Pro is the most premium offering in the company’s Narzo 20 series and ships with features like a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, and support for the company’s 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro start getting Realme UI 2.0 update

The price cut surely makes the Realme Narzo 20 Pro a good deal, but do keep in mind that the smartphone faces solid competition from the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which is also priced at Rs 13,999 for the base storage model. Also Read - Poco X3 to Realme 7: 5 best smartphones with 8GB RAM under 20,000

If one looks at the two devices purely based on specifications, these do not seem much different. However, Redmi Note 9 Pro does offer higher storage of 128GB at Rs 13,999. Both Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro come with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and include big batteries with fast charging support.

So, should you buy the Realme Narzo 20 Pro? We help you decide:

Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets Rs 1,000 discount: Should you buy?

When it comes to performance, though, the standout feature of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the 65W charging support, as we observed in our review. We said the smartphone is not outstanding but it does offer a balance of performance, camera quality, and overall usability.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The quad-rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel one.

The internal storage on Narzo 20 Pro is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge and the charger comes bundled in the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is a tough competition

In our review, we called the Redmi Note 9 Pro the best Redmi Note device yet from the company, thanks to impressive cameras, design, and performance. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a well-rounded device for under Rs 15,000, which we observed in our review.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a slightly bigger 6.67-inch full HD+ Dot display. The processor on the phone is a Snapdragon 720G, which is also an octa-core one. The smartphone packs a bigger battery as well of 5020mAh with support for 30W fast charge technology via a USB Type-C port. A 33W fast charger is included in the box.

The rear cameras on the Redmi Note 9 Pro are a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 16-megapixels.