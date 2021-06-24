Realme Narzo 30 5G first impressions: Here’s some more 5G bling

5G! Attach this term to a phone right now and you have already got people’s 50 per cent attention. The other half can be covered by the highly popular formula of high-end specs at an affordable price. Joining the already crowded list of budget 5G phones, we now have the new Realme Narzo 30, which has one main aim to chase people’s attention Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 5G first look: Here's how the Racing Silver colour is like

But we get the same old recipe: there's 5G, a high refresh rate, a big enough battery, and more. So, how's the new Realme 5G phone different? To figure this out, we now have the Realme Narzo 30 5G with us and here's what our first impressions of it are.

Design

Realme hears and it delivers. After a rather bold take on its smartphones, the company chose to go for a design that can attract all. The Narzo 30 5G is one such phone. It is safely the company's 'Daal Chawal.' It's simple and doesn't bring about a number of flavours like Daal Chawal. But then, it is every Indian's favourite comfort food.

The spice to this dish is the textured strip running down the rear panel, which subtly houses the Narzo branding. We got the Racing Silver colour and I can’t emphasize enough how beautiful it looks. As opposed to the huge ‘Dare To Leap’ logo on the Realme 8 phones, this phone is a pleasant surprise.

Other elements follow the same storyboard: there’s a rectangular camera setup that houses three decently sized camera housings and an LED flash. The display gets a punch-hole, which has started to become a norm for many phones these days.

All this is packed very well in a glossy parcel. And this is not the ‘always attracting smudges’ glossy finish. It is the one that grabs your attention and makes you wanna own it. This is the colour option I have fallen in love with. You are likely to too.

What do we get on our plates?

The power gear for the Realme Narzo 30 5G is in the form of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. This is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If this feels less, there’s the option to extend the RAM for better working and multitasking. Currently, the phone is able to run the basic functions of calling, messaging, and more smoothly. More will be observed in my upcoming review.

We get a 6.5-inch screen size, which is apt enough to ensure easy one-hand usage. The display gets a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate that is one of the attraction points, especially for mobile gamers. The display is decently bright and feels apt for regular usage. Although, one might miss the punchiness of a Super AMOLED screen.

The phone goes for what can be called the standard camera configuration in Android phones. There’s a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front snapper stands at 16-megapixel. This section requires more testing but so far, the results have been quite decent without much saturation.

It gets a 5,000mAh battery to be able to carry a number of tasks. The battery supports 18W fast charging, which feels disappointing if you want the phone to get recharged quickly.

The plate also includes Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is quick to act, and a single speaker that is just average. The most attractive point is 5G and the phone supports up to 7 5G bands (SA and NSA) to make things smooth for the future.

Realme Narzo 30 5G first impressions

The Realme Narzo 30 5G, at Rs 15,999, is the phone with all the current tech trends; it appears like a perfect companion for those with a budget of less than Rs 20,000.

But, it doesn’t stand out from the rivals like the Poco M3 Pro 5G and even its own cousin, the Realme 8 5G. How well it competes with its rivals to be able to become a daily driver, will be answered in our review, which will be up soon. Stay tuned to this space to know.