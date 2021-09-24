Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Realme Narzo 50 series launched in India earlier today. The smartphone series includes two new budget smartphones including the Realme Narzo 50A and the Realme Narzo 50i. With the Narzo 50A, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer surely wants to take on the likes of the recently launched Redmi 10 Prime. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A in pics: First look at Realme’s new budget phone

Both the Realme Narzo 50A and the Redmi 10 Prime come under the price tag of Rs 15,000 and offer a powerful set of specifications. The Narzo 50A starts at a price of Rs 11,499 while the Redmi 10 Prime starts at Rs 12,499. Also Read - Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched in India at Rs 14,999: Top features, sale date, more

If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000, both the Realme and Redmi smartphones are one of the best contenders available in the market. But which is the better one for you? Find that out here. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i launched with 6.5-inch display, price in India starts at Rs 7,499

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Display

The newly launched Realme Narzo 50A comes packed with a 6.5-inch mini drop fullscreen display with 720×1600 pixels screen resolution, 88.7 percent screen to body ratio, and also supports 570nits Sunlight mode. The Redmi 10 Prime includes a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90hz screen refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 screen resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Camera

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme Narzo 50A equips a 50-megapixel primary lens paired with a 2-megapixel portrait and macro lens. On the front, the budget smartphone includes an 8-megapixel.

In the contrary, the Redmi 10 Prime includes four image sensors at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro, and depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Redmi phone also includes an 8-megapixel image sensor.

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Processor

Both the smartphones are powered by MediaTek chipset. While the Realme Narzo 50A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor paired with up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. In comparison, the Redmi 10 Prime comes packed with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both phones come with support for expandable storage via a microSD card.

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Battery

Both the Redmi 10 Prime and the Realme Narzo 50A come with a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. The Redmi phone comes packed with a 22.5W Charger in the box whereas the Realme Narzo smartphone includes an 18W fast charger.

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Price in India

The Redmi 10 Prime comes in two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 14,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively. The Realme Narzo 50A also comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 11,499 and RS 12,499, respectively.

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme Narzo 50A: Which is better

Both the Redmi and Realme smartphones are good in their own way. In comparison, the Redmi 10 Pro offers more RAM, a smoother and faster screen experience, and quad rear camera system, and a much better design. For the price, the Realme Narzo 50A also offers decent specifications.

To choose between the two phones, if you are a Realme fan, the Narzo 50A makes sense, but if you want an under Rs 15,000 phone that looks classy and fancy, offers a powerful set of specifications, the Redmi 10 Prime looks like a really good option to consider.