For Realme, “2020 was a remarkable year”, revealed India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth in an exclusive interview with BGR.in. Sheth said that the company “touched a new high in the TWS category” and “wearables were a hit amongst the users”. 2021 is going to be even busier for the brand, revealed Realme CEO. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India launch could be on February 4

This year, the Xiaomi rival aims to be the “top three smartphone brand and No.1 online smartphone brand by clocking 25 to 30 million in sales in smartphones in CY2021.” He also said that the brand will be the “leader of 5G” by adding more devices to the 5G portfolio in India as well as globally. The company has already revealed to launch the Realme X7 series in India. The launch date is yet to be confirmed, which is rumoured to be February 4. Also Read - Realme X9 Pro, Race Pro to launch in Q1, 2021; specifications leaked

Realme in 2021: Speakers, laptops, and smart TVs

Sheth said “2020 saw us foraying into diverse categories such as wearables, hearables, Smart TV, and Smart homes. 2021 is going to be an even more thrilling year for our AIoT segment as we plan to launch more than 100 products.” Also Read - Today's Tech News: Snapdragon 870 SoC launched, Realme X7 India launch

“We will be focusing more on AIOT business to build a holistic ecosystem,” he highlighted. The brand plans to bring new generations of Realme Buds Air, Realme Buds Q, Realme smart TV, smart bulbs that can be remotely controlled, trimmer, among others in the months to come.

Sheth also revealed Realme smart speakers will launch this year, of course, to take on the likes of Mi Smart Speaker, which was released last year. “We have also received a high demand for speakers and hence we are working towards that.”

There could be Realme laptops coming too. Sheth didn’t specifically confirm Realme laptops but he did say that the brand has received “many queries regarding this” and we must “stay tuned” for updates related to it.

The brand will also bring more and more home appliances in India this year including Realme scale, electric juicer, and even air conditioner. He said, “we have been seeing high demand from our users smart, tech-savvy, stylish home appliances – from scale to electric juicer, air purifier, to even AC, etc.” “We feel glad that our consumers trust us and have placed faith in the brand’s ability to deliver value and quality. As always, we are listening to our consumers and are working towards building a complete ecosystem for them,” he added.

More Narzo phones, smart TVs

Realme introduced the Narzo series in 2020. In 2021, the brand aims to launch more Narzo phones. “Our aim is to reach 12 million Narzo users until the end of 2021, and for the same, we will continue to develop more powerful Narzo offline products in the future as regular updates,” Sheth said.

This year Realme also plans to expand its smart TV portfolio further. “We aim to be the number one Smart TV brand in the online space. In terms of portfolio expansion, we will be bringing in newer generations of the Realme Smart TV and are planning to launch at least five products,” Sheth revealed.

Expanding offline presence

Realme has a strong online presence and this year the company hopes to expand its offline presence as well. Sheth said that the brand is also working on “expanding their offline presence to allow more users to try Realme products.” He further highlighted that Realme plans to open 300-500 Realme smart stores in India and also intend to bring a few flagship stores.