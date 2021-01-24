comscore Realme smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, 5G phones, laptops launch in 2021
  • Home
  • Features
  • [Exclusive] Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs and 5G phones in 2021
News

[Exclusive] Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs and 5G phones in 2021

Features

Realme plans to launch several products in India this year including smart speakers, trimmers, five smart TVs, and other smart home devices. More 5G phones coming too.

Realme in 2020 bgr exclusive

Representational image

For Realme, “2020 was a remarkable year”, revealed India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth in an exclusive interview with BGR.in. Sheth said that the company “touched a new high in the TWS category” and “wearables were a hit amongst the users”. 2021 is going to be even busier for the brand, revealed Realme CEO. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India launch could be on February 4

This year, the Xiaomi rival aims to be the “top three smartphone brand and No.1 online smartphone brand by clocking 25 to 30 million in sales in smartphones in CY2021.” He also said that the brand will be the “leader of 5G” by adding more devices to the 5G portfolio in India as well as globally. The company has already revealed to launch the Realme X7 series in India. The launch date is yet to be confirmed, which is rumoured to be February 4. Also Read - Realme X9 Pro, Race Pro to launch in Q1, 2021; specifications leaked

Realme in 2021: Speakers, laptops, and smart TVs

Sheth said “2020 saw us foraying into diverse categories such as wearables, hearables, Smart TV, and Smart homes. 2021 is going to be an even more thrilling year for our AIoT segment as we plan to launch more than 100 products.” Also Read - Today's Tech News: Snapdragon 870 SoC launched, Realme X7 India launch

“We will be focusing more on AIOT business to build a holistic ecosystem,” he highlighted. The brand plans to bring new generations of Realme Buds Air, Realme Buds Q, Realme smart TV, smart bulbs that can be remotely controlled, trimmer, among others in the months to come.

Sheth also revealed Realme smart speakers will launch this year, of course, to take on the likes of Mi Smart Speaker, which was released last year. “We have also received a high demand for speakers and hence we are working towards that.”

There could be Realme laptops coming too. Sheth didn’t specifically confirm Realme laptops but he did say that the brand has received “many queries regarding this” and we must “stay tuned” for updates related to it.

realme ceo madhab sheth

Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth

The brand will also bring more and more home appliances in India this year including Realme scale, electric juicer, and even air conditioner. He said, “we have been seeing high demand from our users smart, tech-savvy, stylish home appliances – from scale to electric juicer, air purifier, to even AC, etc.” “We feel glad that our consumers trust us and have placed faith in the brand’s ability to deliver value and quality. As always, we are listening to our consumers and are working towards building a complete ecosystem for them,” he added.

More Narzo phones, smart TVs

Realme introduced the Narzo series in 2020. In 2021, the brand aims to launch more Narzo phones. “Our aim is to reach 12 million Narzo users until the end of 2021, and for the same, we will continue to develop more powerful Narzo offline products in the future as regular updates,” Sheth said.

This year Realme also plans to expand its smart TV portfolio further. “We aim to be the number one Smart TV brand in the online space. In terms of portfolio expansion, we will be bringing in newer generations of the Realme Smart TV and are planning to launch at least five products,” Sheth revealed.

Expanding offline presence

Realme has a strong online presence and this year the company hopes to expand its offline presence as well. Sheth said that the brand is also working on “expanding their offline presence to allow more users to try Realme products.” He further highlighted that Realme plans to open 300-500 Realme smart stores in India and also intend to bring a few flagship stores.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2021 5:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

How to record WhatsApp calls for free
How To
How to record WhatsApp calls for free
Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details

Telecom

Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details

Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India

News

Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

News

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

PUBG Mobile banned more than 9 lakh accounts: This is why

Gaming

PUBG Mobile banned more than 9 lakh accounts: This is why

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021

Features

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021
Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

News

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped
FAU-G pre-registrations to Realme X9 launch: Top tech news today

News

FAU-G pre-registrations to Realme X9 launch: Top tech news today
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Jio फ्री में दे रहा है Netflix, Amazon Prime और Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4 5G और Nokia 7.4 5G जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, सामने आए फीचर्स

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro की नई लीक, सामने आए कई फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile ने बैन किए 9 लाख से ज्यादा प्लेयर्स के अकाउंट, आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे हैं यह काम?

FAU-G गेम 26 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, iPhone यूजर्स हो सकते हैं निराश

Latest Videos

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review

News

Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India
News
Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India
Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

News

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details
Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

News

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped
Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report

News

Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers