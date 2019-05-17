comscore
News

Realme X: Here are our first camera samples

Features

The Realme X flagship smartphone has been launched in China with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper, and a 48-megapixel rear camera. We shot some photos to see how it performs.

  • Published: May 17, 2019 9:32 AM IST
realme x first impressions dual rear cameras

Highlights

  • The Realme X comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera.

  • It also features a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper.

  • Other highlight is the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Making its debut in China, Realme has launched the Realme X flagship smartphone, along with the Realme X Lite. While the “Lite” model is actually a variant of the Realme 3 Pro, the Realme X comes with a lot of goodies. The smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie snapper, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 48-megapixel rear camera. We are at the launch event in Beijing, China where we got to click some photos on the Realme X. Let’s dive in to see what it is all about.

Camera specifications

Let’s first talk about the camera specifications. At the back, you get a high-resolution 48-megapixel sensor (f/1.7 aperture), paired with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is AI mode for scene detection, and the cameras support 960fps ultra-slow-motion video capture too. Realme has also added chroma boost tech that adds a little punchiness to the photos, thus making them pop-out.

Realme X First Impressions: Pop-up selfie, 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and more

Also Read

Realme X First Impressions: Pop-up selfie, 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and more

Another highlight is the pop-up selfie snapper of 16-megapixel resolution. Realme says the camera pops up in 0.74 seconds, and it can withstand 200,000 operations. With the specs out the way, let’s quickly jump to the camera samples.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

By default, the camera shoots photos in 12-megapixel resolution, and if you want true 48-megapixel photos, you’ll have to manually activate it from the settings. Same goes with the chroma boost, where you have a toggle button on top to activate it. Overall, we didn’t find much difference in 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel photos, and it could be because the units we tested on weren’t the final retail units.

Day-light

We had gone to the Great Wall of China where we got to click some interesting photos. So, in this first photo, you can see that the camera is doing a decent job where the colors of the trees look natural, the sky isn’t blown out, and the shadows also look detailed.

IMG20190101162634

In the second photo, you can see the view from the top of the Great Wall, and the weather was pretty hazy, yet, the camera on the Realme X has managed to capture a good photo.

IMG20190101160643

Next, we shot a photo from inside a small hut, and as you can see below, the camera has managed to capture a good photo where the color of the wooden frame and bricks look very natural, and the subject isn’t overexposed too.

IMG20190101162330

Low-light

Now, Realme needs to work a bit towards improving the low-light photography, where pictures appear completely dull or at times details are missing. As a result, you can see the pastel color effect even when you slightly zoom in. The first sample below is of a lamp, and it looks good.

IMG20190102083221

But when you are outdoors, it is when the deterioration in quality can be noticed. Realme has also included “Nightscape” mode, which is similar to the one we have seen on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices. It takes a burst of shots in two seconds and then combines them into one to offer a brighter, better picture. Below are some samples to show off the mode at work. 

Portrait

We also shot a couple of photos in portrait mode, one with some people in the background, and the other in the shade where you have a wall, the subject and empty space behind, just to show you how good the AI and depth sensors work. Check the samples below. 

IMG20190101155626

IMG20190101171024

Chroma boost 

Now, for those who like punchy photos, the chroma boost mode will be a good tool to use. Basically, what it does is boosts the color saturation level to offer you those punchy photos, but while ensuring they don’t get too over saturated. Below is a sample that shows off the mode at work.  

Selfies

The 16-megapixel selfie snapper is another highlight of the smartphone. We shot a couple of photos and they turned out to be passable, nothing extraordinary about them. But we did notice that the default mode smoothens the skin way too much, and we had to turn it off to get decent looking selfies. 

IMG20190101135253

Initial impressions 

Overall, the Realme X camera does a pretty decent job. Sure, 48-megapixel is today’s buzzword, but the price point of the device is also very important. The devices we tested were not India models, and the software was also not the final one. As we reach closer to the India launch, we expect to see some improvements. The Realme X India launch is expected by the end of June. We will be coming up with full review around India launch, so stay tuned for that.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 17, 2019 9:32 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme X camera samples
Features
Realme X camera samples
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Review

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features

Infinix Note 5 gets Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart

News

Infinix Note 5 gets Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features

50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021

Mobile handset shipments decline 25 percent in Q1 2019

WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X camera samples

Features

Realme X camera samples
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Realme C2 Review

Review

Realme C2 Review
Realme 5G smartphone expected later this year

News

Realme 5G smartphone expected later this year
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Top deals to know

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Top deals to know

हिंदी समाचार

Asus Zenfone 6 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme C2, 5,999 रुपये की कीमत में आज एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Xiaomi का Redmi 7 दोपहर 12 बजे और सेल्फी सेंट्रिक फोन Redmi Y3 आज 3PM पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart
Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features
50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021

News

50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021
Mobile handset shipments decline 25 percent in Q1 2019

News

Mobile handset shipments decline 25 percent in Q1 2019
WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India

News

WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India