Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

5G war has already started in India, and brands want to get 5G-ready phones in the hands of consumers, irrespective of the network availability in the country. Realme is the first brand in India to bring a 5G phone to the masses. iQOO also recently took the wraps off its 5G phone, and OnePlus too is all set to launch a 5G-ready device.

If you are planning to upgrade to a mid-range premium 5G phone, and camera performance is also your top priority, then we have got you covered. We have put together the Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3 to find out which one of the two offers a better camera experience.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQOO 3 5G camera specs

First, let’s take a quick look at the camera specifications of both the phones. The Realme X50 Pro packs a quad-camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens for portrait shots. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-lens, which doubles up as a macro camera. On the front, one will find two selfie cameras – a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 105-degree field of view.

Talking about iQOO 3’s imaging hardware, the device offers four cameras at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital zoom. There is also a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture for bokeh shots. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Daylight shots

As you can see, iQOO 3 has done a good job with white balance, and got the exposure right. The device has boosted colors a bit to make the scene look more elegant and dramatic, while Realme offers muted colors. The shot taken with X50 Pro looks dull. However, when you zoom in all the way, you will notice that this device has actually offered slightly better details with some mild grain. This is visible when you look at the trees and background. The photo also looks over sharp.

When you turn on the HDR and AI mode, you will get boosted colors with the Realme X50 Pro, which you can see in the second image. In this shot with HDR mode, iQOO 3 manages to retain close to natural colors with the above-average details. However, you do get a slightly balanced output with the X50 Pro here. All-in-all, as long as you don’t zoom in too much, the iQOO 3 produces more pleasing images with slightly better exposure, and colors.

Ultra-wide angle shots

It is clearly visible that ultra-wide-angle shots taken with iQOO have more details, sharpness and better tone mapping than the Realme X50 Pro. iQOO has managed to capture the exact picture, which is quite impressive. Realme, on the other hand, has over-saturated the image to such an extent that it lost out details and sharpness. iQOO 3’s wide-angle image clearly offers a better dynamic range. We also noticed chromatic aberration is very much visible on the right-hand side of the X50 Pro image. One will also notice slight purple fringing in the iQOO’s image too.

Portrait shots

If you first look at the non-human subject, it is clear that the iQOO 3 has done a great job of adding blur and keeping the subject in focus in comparison to the X50 Pro. The smartphone also offers pleasing and accurate colors, unlike the X50 Pro. The Realme phone offers poor bokeh shots, and you get a focused shot only after a few attempts. iQOO has also slightly messed up the edges around the subject.

Talking about human subjects, the iQOO 3 here offers better exposure, skin tone, and details than the X50 Pro. The device did a good job of adding the bokeh effect perfectly. Both the phones’ edge detection is pretty spot on.

Selfies

The end story here too remains the same. We believe iQOO 3 offers better selfies than Realme. The exposure is more balanced and skin tone is natural. It also produces better colors if you notice the color of hair. Comparatively, Realme renders a slightly sharper image than the iQOO 3. Both the phones smoothens my skin, but we liked the shot that iQOO has captured as it is more lively and true to life.

Close-ups

When it comes to close-ups, iQOO has rendered better details, good color accuracy, and balance. The overall exposure is also much better than the X50 Pro. Both the units didn’t struggle to lock focus on the exact spot during our usage.

20X Digital Zoom

Both cameras also offer support 20X digital zoom, which is fun to play with. While you don’t get a very detailed 20X zoom shot, the smartphones at least give an idea. As you can see in the first image, there is no person on the ground. However, when you use the 20X zoom, you will clearly be able to see the person in the second photo, which is impressive. The feature at least helps pick out some detail in the distance, which might be useful for many.

Lowlight photos

In the low-light scenario, the iQOO 3 is a clear winner here, which one can see in the photos itself. The device’s night mode has managed to retain decent amount of details, and better colors. iQOO’s image looks much more visually appealing. The X50 Pro 5G, on the other hand, fails to lit the photo well and instead, renders poor results. It messes up colors and details very badly. The iQOO 3 produced a soft photo with average clarity, but is clearly more detailed than Realme’s processing. The second image that both the phones have taken is below average.

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3: Who wins the best camera’s badge?

Well, we think iQOO 3 offers a better camera experience than the Realme X50 Pro, which is quite evident in the photos. With iQOO 3, you will get good dramatic, and visually more appealing shots, which you can flaunt via your Instagram account. The smartphone did a good job of capturing better exposure, colors, and decent details. The X50 Pro, on the other hand, produces average photos even in daylight when compared with the competition. Which smartphone will you prefer when it comes to photography. Do let us know in the comments section.