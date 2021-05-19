comscore Realme X7 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in May 2021: Total comparison
Realme X7 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in May 2021: Does the all-rounder Redmi stand a chance?

With the Realme X7 5G receiving frequent price cuts, does it make more sense over the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max now? Find out.

Back in January, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10i as its most affordable 5G smartphone and obviously, Realme had to come up with an answer. Came along the Realme X7 5G that looked great on paper and as a daily accessory. However, the phone faired poorly in our review, struggling in some key areas. A few months down the like, Realme has reduced the price by some margin – it now starts at Rs 17,999. Also Read - Realme GT Neo Flash Edition to launch ahead of Realme X7 Max India launch

For a phone costing Rs 18,000, the Realme X7 5G recalibrates what you expect of a sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone now. Obviously, it questions our claims of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max being the dominant force to be reckoned with, especially after Xiaomi increased prices. The Redmi now no longer seems like spec-sheet champ it once was. Also Read - Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month; will soon launch Realme UI 3.0

Hence, if you have Rs 20,000 to spend on a smartphone now, should the Realme X7 5G be in your considerations over the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max? Also Read - Moto G60 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Real-world usage comparison, which should you buy?

Design

Redmi and Realme are pushing the boundaries of smartphone design in respective price brackets, a point that these two phones reiterate. The Redmi goes for a posh design with a minimalist theme and glass rear panel. It imparts a premium experience that I have only enjoyed in costing upwards of Rs 30,000. The display has narrow bezels all along, thereby wearing a balanced look.

Realme X7 5G

The Realme X7, on the other hand, goes for a plastic unibody finish. That’s not necessarily bad, as you get a similar glossy glass-like experience paired with Realme’s striking gradient designs. The plastic construction also makes it lightweight. The display is surrounded by uniform bezels, except for the stubborn chin that stands out.

Display

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max edges out the Realme X7 in this regard. While both have AMOLED displays, the Redmi gets a 120Hz panel with peak brightness levels of 1000 nits. The 6.7-inch canvas is also notably bigger, thereby making for a vivid viewing experience.

That’s not to say that the Realme X7 5G has a worse display. You still get the vibrant AMOLED experience but the brightness levels are lower and the 60Hz refresh rate can’t keep up the 120Hz smoothness of the Redmi.

Performance

This is where things change. The Dimensity 800U chip on the Realme X7 5G gives it an ever-so-slight advantage in terms of raw performance over the Redmi’s Snapdragon 732G. Hence, bragging rights go the Realme. In real-world though, we noticed similar performance credentials from both of these.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

For mobile gaming, both phones are equally capable of handling graphics-intensive games with ease. The Redmi’s 120Hz display makes animations seem smoother but the Realme X7 5G doesn’t look laggy. We noticed fewer frame drops with the Realme than on the Redmi phone. The stereo speakers on the Redmi also deliver a wholesome experience.

Then there’s the matter of 5G, which is present on the Realme and is missing from the Redmi. Those looking to future-proof their purchases could find the Realme X7 to make more sense. Do note that the Realme X7 supports four 5G bands — n1/n41/n77/n78.

The software experience is different too. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max relies on Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 based on Android 11, and those of you familiar with MIUI know what it’s capable of. It offers hundreds of customization options and is well optimized to make the most out of its host phone. The Realme UI 2.0 on the Realme X7 goes for a minimalist design approach that fuses Oppo’s ColorOS with stock Android. The interface is easy to use but Realme does not offer the same granular customization as MIUI.

Cameras

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max takes the cake here with a superior still photo performance. That 108-megapixel main camera is utilized well to extract more details, sharpness, and vibrant colours in both day and night conditions. The 108MP mode makes for extremely high-res photos in day. The macro camera leads the class with its quality and sharpness while the ultra-wide camera is fine for most cases.

The Realme X7’s 64-megapixel camera can’t keep up with the Redmi’s setup. It loses out on details and sharpness but still does natural-looking colours. The post-processing isn’t on par with the Redmi here. The macro camera is a disappointment in comparison while the ultra-wide is useful only in the day. Casual photographers could be fine with the overall output.

The video shooting performance and selfie come out better on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max versus the Realme X7 5G.

Battery

Realme X7

Xiaomi’s optimized MIUI make the most out of the 5020mAh battery on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, delivering average battery life of over a day and half with moderate usage. The 33W charging solution takes over an hour to fill up the cells.

The Realme X7 in comparison is strictly a single-day phone, and less so if you go gaming on it. That said, it makes up for that with a faster 50W charging solution that tops up to 70 percent in half an hour. A full top-up takes close to an hour.

Verdict

Both the Realme X7 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max make compelling cases for themselves as an accessible midrange phone. Here are all the pros and cons for you to glance over.

Realme X7 5G

– Support for 5G networks (four bands)

– Faster Dimensity 800U chip

– Easy-to-use Realme UI

– Faster charging solution

– Lightweight and pretty design

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

– Still class-leading camera performance

– Impressive battery life

– Vibrant and responsive AMOLED display

– Superior build quality

– Feature-rich MIUI experience

Choosing between these two is completely based on your priority, as both offer a value proposition that goes neck-to-neck. If we had to pick one, the Realme X7 5G would be our choice, given its lower price and a faster chip. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max seems strictly for those who want a solid photography experience.

  Published Date: May 19, 2021 7:58 PM IST

Best Sellers