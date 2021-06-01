comscore Realme X7 Max 5G vs iQOO 7 5G: How do they compare?
Realme X7 Max and iQOO 7 compete neck-to-neck in various aspects and fall in almost the same price range. Here's which one to go for.

realme x7 max vs iqoo 7

Realme X7 Max is another attempt at the semi-premium segment, which is aimed at providing people with a high-end experience at a reasonable price tag. A similar ideology is followed by the likes of the Mi 11X and the iQOO 7 that have safely become the favourites as of now. Also Read - Top phones launched in May 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro and more

This is when the ultimate comparison of the flagship killers come into play. We recently put both the Xiaomi and Realme phones against each other and turns out, it’s time for the iQOO 7 to take the same test and compete with the X7 Max. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G launch today on Flipkart: Expected specs, price in India, and livestream link

Therefore, here’s how these two phones compare with each other on the basis of price, design, features, and more aspects. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K launch on May 31: How to watch livestream

Realme X7 Max vs iQOO 7

Design

Both the Realme X7 Max and the iQOO 7 offer what we have been seeing a lot lately: a punch-hole display and a vertical rear camera bump. But this recipe is twisted in both Realme and iQOO’s way to produce distinctive phones.

realme x7 max

Realme X7 Max

The Realme X7 Max gets the glossy vertical strip strapped on one side, which clubbed with the matte finish of the device gives us an attractive design. Plus, this time Realme listened to people and chose a not-so-bold ‘dare to leap’ motivation that was otherwise in the face in Realme 8 Pro’s case.

As for the iQOO 7, it sticks to a simple design but nothing noteworthy going on. But, a chic design is ensured, courtesy of the glass rear panel and the glimpse of the light you can get at various angles.

As the design part is subjective, both phones can appeal differently to different people. Looking for a touch of boldness? Realme X7 Max is your answer. But if you want subtle, the iQOO 7 can be your choice.

Display

Both devices feature an AMOLED display with a punch-hole, with varying punch-hole notch’s placement and screen size. While the X7 Max gets a 6.43-inch screen with the notch in the top left corner, the iQOO 7 sports a slightly bigger 6.62-inch display with the punch-hole placed in the top middle portion.

iqoo 7

iQOO 7

Both devices gravitate towards a Super AMOLED display, much like various phones these days and hence, we can expect them to showcase deeper blacks, vivid colour reproduction, and high contrast. This topped with a high 120Hz refresh rate, which further smoothens things out.

However, the iQOO  7 gets an edge with support for MEMC, which is good news for mobile gamers. Plus, it offers a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and HDR10+. The Realme X7 Max is restricted to 1,000 nits of peak brightness and no HDR ratings.

Features, Specs

This is where both the phones prove like-minded. They both call for good performance and a decent gaming experience. Plus, both the Realme and iQOO phones aim for the future and get support for 5G.

While the iQOO 7 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is an arguably decent chip, the X7 Max comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC (a first for India) for the same focus on performance. Both these devices like gaming and want to put it out there.

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max 5G

Cameras are also the focal point too. The Realme X7 Max comes with 64-megapixel triple rear cameras (there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro lens too). The phone supports EIS, Nightscape mode, 4K videos, and more camera features that can make the experience quite decent. The iQOO 7, on the other hand, gets 48-megapixel triple rear snappers (a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro lens too). There is support for OIS, 4K videos, and more to offer a decent camera output.

Both the iQOO 7 and the Realme X7 Max are on par in terms of the battery owing to the support for 66W and 65W fast charging, respectively. While the iQOO 7 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery, the Realme phone gets a slightly bigger 4,500mAh. Both are aimed at situations where there’s a time constraint.

Both phones come with their version of thermal management, Wi-Fi 6, dual speakers, Android 11, NFC, and more. The interesting part about the iQOO 7 is that it supports the concept of virtual RAM, which proves helpful when you need some more muscle to multitask.

Price

This is where the major difference lies. The Realme X7 Max starts at Rs 26,999 (8GB/128GB) and goes till Rs 29,999 (12GB/256GB). The iQOO 7 comes in a single RAM/Storage model (8GB/128GB) and is priced at Rs 31,990, which is four grand more.

With almost the same on-paper features and specs the iQOO 7 appears slightly overpriced and makes the Realme X7 Max the current choice to go for.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  Published Date: June 1, 2021 5:07 PM IST

