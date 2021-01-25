comscore Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, price in India, specs, flipkart sale
The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are two upcoming smartphones in the mid-range segment. These smartphones are coming up with MediaTek’s Dimensity chips.

Realme X7 Pro

Image: Realme X7 Pro

2021 has barely started and we have already seen a bunch of phones launching across various prices. It was then evident for Realme to launch something, given that it loves to stay in the limelight every month. To begin the innings in India, Realme is bringing the X7 and X7 Pro to India – two smartphones that have already launched globally in the premium category. Both these phones will add to Realme India’s 5G lineup of smartphones. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro will be available on Flipkart

The Realme X7 is supposed to sit in the midrange category while the X7 Pro will come is as a flagship-grade smartphone using MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The latter is expected to replace the aging Realme X50 Pro from last year running the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The vanilla Realme X7, however, could be the first phone to use the Dimensity 800U chip in India, thereby marking MediaTek’s entry into the 5G midrange space. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India launch could be on February 4

Both the phones are expected to launch in India on February 4, based on a recent leak. Also Read - OnePlus 9 to iPhone 13: 10 top smartphones we are waiting for

Realme X7 Indian version: What all we know about

The Realme X7 came into existence a couple of months ago in Thailand as a midrange 5G chipset. However, based on the rumors and speculations, the Indian version of the Realme X7 could essentially be a Realme V15, as is evident from the teaser images shared by Madhav Sheth. Hence, if that’s the case, we could be looking at an exciting Xiaomi Mi 10i rival from Realme.

realme x7 pro

Image: Realme X7 Pro

-The Realme X7 could end up with a Dimensity 800U chipset and that should offer comparable performance with the Snapdragon 750G chipset. Hence, mobile gamers and performance enthusiasts could find the Realme X7 a good alternative to the Snapdragon 750G-powered Moto G 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i. This chip supports 5G connectivity as well.

-Realme could continue the tradition of offering AMOLED displays on its premium phones with the X7. The Realme V15 in China offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and a touch refresh rate of 180Hz. The display supports brightness levels of up to 600 nits. That’s already an edge over the LCD display from the Moto G and Xiaomi Mi 10i.

-Similar to most Realme midrange phones, the X7 could feature a 64-megapixel main camera as part of its main triple-camera system. This could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a third macro camera.

-The 4310mAh battery could be a just enough to let the phone make it through a day while a 50W fast wired charging system from the Realme X2 Pro could give it an edge in battery charging speeds.

-The pricing is what matters the most. The base version of the Realme V15 starts at Rs 16,000 and if Realme is able to replicate the same price here, it could be a bargain for mobile gamers and performance seekers.

-Leaks suggest the Realme X7 will end up in India in two variants and colors. With a standard 128GB option, buyers can choose between 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Nebula and Space Silver are the two color options on this phone.

Realme X7 Pro: What’s up with Realme’s next India flagship?

The Realme X7 Pro has been around for a while and despite its late arrival in India, it could undercut the older Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones from Xiaomi, OnePlus and iQOO.

Realme X7

Image: Realme X7

-The Realme X7 Pro starts at a price of Rs 26,000 in China, which is again a bargain deal for performance enthusiasts. Based on its specifications sheet, there’s no other phone in its category that could outdo the X7 Pro in terms of value (only if Realme carries over the aggressive Indian pricing to India).

-The Dimensity 1000+ chipset can trade blows with the Snapdragon 865 chip all-day, at least when raw performance is concerned. Given that the Snapdragon 865 is no slouch itself even in 2021, the Dimensity 1000+ could be more than enough to run all the latest games as well as resource-intensive apps with ease.

-The Realme X7 Pro again uses a 64-megapixel main camera system but this one uses the Sony IMX686 sensor. Hence, this could be a good camera system for most users. The Chinese version is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a macro camera and a depth camera.

-Display nerds could be interested in its 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display can reach peak brightness levels of up to 1200 nits. The display is flanked by a set of stereo speakers.

Realme X7

Image: Realme X7

-Realme uses a 4500mAh battery paired to a 65W fast-charging system in the Chinese version and we see no reason as to why that won’t make it to India. Realme claims a full charge in 35 minutes, which on par with the fastest charging systems from the company.

-Leaks have so far suggested the Realme X7 Pro to have a single variant in India, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You could probably get in Mystic Black and Mystic Fantasy color variants.

  Published Date: January 25, 2021 4:30 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 25, 2021 4:30 PM IST

