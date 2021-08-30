comscore Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know
Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

Here we will be taking a look at everything that we know about the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime from its expected price to its leaked specifications.

Xiaomi will launch its Redmi 10 Prime smartphone on November 3 in India. This will be the first smartphone to launch in the Indian market, which is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It is being said that the device will be a rebadged version of the Redmi 10, which has already been launched in the international markets. Here we will be taking a look at everything that we know about the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime. Also Read - Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Redmi 10 Prime: Launch date

Redmi 10 Prime will be launching in the Indian market on September 3 at 12 PM. The launch event will be held online with no in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be livestreamed via the company’s official YouTube channel and its official social media handles. Also Read - Mi Band 6 sale in India begins from today: Should you buy this affordable fitness band?

Redmi 10 Prime: Expected price

Xiaomi has not revealed the price of the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime in India. According to various reports, the device will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 and will sit under the Redmi Note 10, which is priced at Rs 13,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 12, Mi 12 Ultra to get 200MP camera, other details leaked too

The Redmi 10 is priced at approximately Rs 11,400 in Malaysia for the base model. We expect a similar price tag for the phone in India.

Redmi 10 Prime: Expected specifications

As of now, Xiaomi has only confirmed that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. This will be the first smartphone to be launched in India to be powered by the Helio G88 chipset.

If earlier reports are to be believed, the Redmi 10 Prime will be a rebranded Redmi 10. The Redmi 10 has already been launched in the international markets and here’s a look at its specifications.

Redmi 10 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz AdaptivSync refresh rate and 2400×1080 pixel resolution. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 on top of it. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

  Published Date: August 30, 2021 6:28 PM IST

