Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Which one is a better deal?
News

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Which one is a better deal?

Features

Both the Redmi and Realme budget phones have some unique features to offer, but which one would be the right pick under 15000? Here's a comparison.

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i

Redmi 10 Prime, the budget phone from Redmi’s inventory made its debut in India earlier this month. And just a few days later its rival Realme introduced its budget offering Realme 8i to the Indian market. While both the smartphones fall under near similar price ranges the two devices have some unique offerings. In this comparison, we list out those differences to help you with your purchasing decision (in case you are planning to pick any of these budget smartphones). Also Read - Realme C25Y with AI triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Price in India

Redmi 10 Prime is available in two variants- 4GB/64GB storage model for Rs 12,499, and 6GB/128GB storage model for Rs 14,499. Meanwhile, Realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage version, the 6GB/128GB storage variant comes for a price of Rs 15,999. Also Read - Top smartphones with extended RAM starting at Rs 12,499

Realme 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Specs, features comparison

The Redmi 10 Prime looks identical to its older siblings with a curved body and a rectangular camera island in the top left corner. While the Realme 8i borrows design aesthetics from the older Realme 8 series phones with a glossy back panel and triple camera setup at the back. Also Read - Top smartphones in September 2021 with the ability to extend RAM

As far as core specs are concerned, the Redmi 10 Prime offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The SoC has HyperEngine Game Technology 2.0 which is said to enhance the gaming experience. For photography, the 50-megapixel quad-camera setup handles the job. The primary sensor is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi 10 Prime specifications

The camera software offers Night Mode, Pro Colour mode, among other features. The 8-megapixel front camera allows making video calls and taking selfies. The highlight of the Redmi 10 Prime, however, is its RAM expansion technology that allows expanding RAM by up to 2GB. Another advantage of the Redmi 10-series phone is its 9W reverse wired charging support. The phone packs a huge 6,000mAh battery and bundles a 22.5W charger.

As for the Realme 8i, it has a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood rests a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The phone supports Realme’s Dynamic RAM Expansion tech which means users will get up to 11GB of additional memory using the internal storage. Unlike the Redmi phone, the Realme 8i gets a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 8i

Realme 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Which one to buy?

While both the phones equip mid-range SoC, and offer expanded RAM support, the Realme 8i takes an edge over the Redmi 10 Prime in terms of display. Meanwhile, Redmi 10 Prime big battery, reverse wired charging support, quad-camera setup sweetens the deal under Rs 15,000. If you can compromise on the battery backup, and camera, then Realme 8i would be an ideal pick, but if one is to consider the price then Redmi’s new phone plays the safe bet in this aspect.

Published Date: September 21, 2021 3:19 PM IST
  • Published Date: September 21, 2021 3:19 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12499

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
MediaTek Helio G88
50MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Realme 8i

Realme 8i

13999

realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11
MediaTek Helio G96
50MP + 2MP + 2MP

