Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

For Redmi, the K-series has been on the up and up. It is the brand's most expensive phone, rightly so because it tries to cram some of the best technologies that you will find in a mid-range phone. Redmi K50i is the latest phone to carry forward that speciality. The new phone is not a direct successor to the Redmi K20 Pro, which made some noise when it arrived back in 2019, but it attempts to grab eyeballs through its performance-focused approach. The Redmi K50i is the brand's most anticipated phone so far this year, and what makes it more important is its competition with the likes of Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus 10R.

At a starting price of Rs 25,999, the Redmi K50i comes across as an appealing phone. A look at the specifications of the phone's specifications and you will immediately appreciate what it brings to the table. It is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, phones in the under Rs 30,000 price segment. Gaming on this phone should be enjoyable. Its display is what people like me who spend most of their time hooked to a Netflix series would love. The phone's battery ideally takes a short time to fully charge. A right mix of features. I spent some time with the Redmi K50i and here are my first impressions of this brand-new phone.

Redmi K50i display and design

When I first held the Redmi K50i, it did not feel heavy. But I was struggling to maintain my grip on the phone just because of how tall it is. I have big hands and if this was unmanageable for me, I am sure people with small hands are going to have a tough time playing games for extended times. A silicone case will bring some respite from the slightly sharp edges. I will not judge the phone for its looks. That is because it is subjective. But if you ask me, I am not a fan of the Quick Silver colourway that I have. I think the Stealth Black variant, which has a matte finish, looks better. Also Read - Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

The Redmi K50i has a 6.6-inch FullHD display that uses an FFS panel. Now, there is a whole lot of literature on what makes an FFS display better than an IPS panel, but to cut that short, the FFS has better viewing angles. It sits somewhere between an LCD and OLED if you talk about colour accuracy. That shows. Everything looks super crisp on the display and with “Vivid” mode, more saturated. It is not as good as an OLED, but definitely better than an IPS. The difference is visible.

Gamers are going to love the 144Hz mode, which enables the 90fps mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India. I have yet to put the phone through a thorough test in terms of gaming. I will reserve thoughts on that. Considering the display supports Dolby Vision, I think I will love watching shows on Netflix. Although I finished watching Stranger Things Season 4, I will rewatch only to check how beautiful (or bad) the reds and blues look on the screen. I will tell you more about the display performance in my review.

Redmi K50i performance and battery

At the helm of the performance on the Redmi K50i is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. Now, I have used this processor on phones like the Realme GT Neo 3. Needless to say, everyday chores are going to run smoothly. But the real test is when you play heavy games on it. I played a very brief session of Genshin Impact on the Redmi K50i. I did not see any stutters or frame drops. The phone even did not get toasty, but then, it was a short time period I used the game for. I will push the processor to handle more tasks over the next few days and I will make sure to let you know that in my review.

Fast performance needs a colossal amount of power, but Redmi’s right choice of processor saves the phone’s battery from faster exhaustion. The Dimensity 8100 processor is power efficient, so, for mundane tasks, the phone uses very little power. Anyway, it is a 5080mAh battery inside the Redmi K50i. Normally, the battery should last about a day, if not more. I have not used the phone to the point where I can tell you how good or bad the battery backup is. But wait for my review to know that. There is support for 67W charging and it makes it easy to quickly get enough juice on the phone.

Redmi K50i camera

Redmi K50i is not a camera-centric phone, but it is, by no means, a phone that overlooks the photography part. There is a 64-megapixel main camera on the phone’s back. I clicked a few shots, including some tricky ones with this camera. The phone seemed to struggle to lock the focus quickly on the subject. Outdoors shots came out well. I liked the dynamic range, but colour accuracy seemed a little off the balance to me. I have not shot photos in different lighting conditions yet, so I will reserve my final thought on the cameras. The phone has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the rear system. For selfies, you have a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole.

Redmi K50i quick verdict

For Rs 25,999, the Redmi K50i is a bang for the buck. It is not trying to be outstanding, but still giving a mix of hardware that stands out from the crowd in the price segment. The design is mostly vanilla, so maybe a lot of people into gaming will not prefer it. But Redmi K50i is not a gaming phone. It appeals to all sorts of users, including those who game a lot and those who are always hooked to some streaming app to watch their favourite show. The cameras look good, but I have little hope for them considering the competition is bullish about the photography skills of their phones. I cannot call the Redmi K50i an all-rounder yet, since I have to review it fully, but I can leave you with the thought that this phone will suffice for most users.