Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30, iPhone SE (2021): Upcoming smarthones we are waiting for
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming smartphones we are waiting for

Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30, iPhone SE 2021, Samsung Galaxy F62, OnePlus 9, Poco F2 and more: Here are the smartphones coming soon.

The upcoming few months are going to be extremely busy for smartphone manufacturers including Xiaomi, Realme, Poco, Samsung, OnePlus, among others. Several companies have already confirmed the smartphones that they are planning to release soon while others are yet to officially reveal the details of their upcoming devices. Earlier on Wednesday, on February 10, Xiaomi India confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in India next month. This series will include the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Additionally, Samsung and Realme have also confirmed the launch of the Galaxy F62 and the Narzo 30. Following are some of the smartphones that we are eagerly waiting to launch in the days to come. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March, confirms company

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 launch in March

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will launch next month, the company has officially confirmed via an official teaser on Twitter. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet but rumors suggest that it could be in the first half of March. In the teaser, the company revealed that the upcoming Redmi Note series will be a camera-centric smartphone. Well, this has been the case for most of the previous generation Note devices. Xiaomi has been pushing for cameras for its Redmi Notes for a long time now and with the Note 10 series, the company aims to take the camera game to a whole new level. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, Realme Narzo 30 and Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch

Samsung Galaxy F62 February 15 launch

Samsung Galaxy F62 is all set to launch in India on February 15. The smartphone has been confirmed to be available on Flipkart.com. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been officially revealed about the upcoming Samsung phone. The smartphone will come packed with a massive 7000mAh battery, the company hasn’t confirmed if the phone will come with fast charging support or not. Most likely it will given how massive the battery capacity is. The official teaser also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with slim bezels all around and punch-hole display. Some rumours suggest that the Samsung phone will be priced around Rs 25,000. The official price is yet to be confirmed by the brand yet.

Realme Narzo 30 coming soon

Realme last week confirmed that the Narzo 30 is coming soon. The company didn’t reveal the launch timeline of the smartphone but suggest that it will arrive in the country very soon. The smartphone manufacturer teased a photo showing 5 different retail box design of the smartphone. The company wants fans to choose the best of them all and the brand will go ahead with the retail box. Realme hasn’t revealed any specifications or pricing details of the Realme Narzo 30 for now.

OnePlus 9 launch expected in late Feb

OnePlus 9 is also expected to launch very soon, probably as early as later this year. The brand is yet to reveal specific details about the smartphone and when it will release for consumers globally. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the OnePlus 9. As per rumours and leaks, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 64-megapixel primary rear camera, Android 11 out-of-the-box, among others. Alongside the OnePlus 9, the Chinese smartphone brand is also expected to launch the OnePlus 9 Pro.

iPhone SE (2021) or iPhone SE 3 launch in the first half of 2021

Before releasing the iPhone 13 series, the Cupertino major is expected to launch a cheaper model dubbed the iPhone SE (2021) or iPhone SE 3. The upcoming affordable iPhone is tipped to release as early as the first half of 2021. The exact launch month hasn’t been revealed by rumours or the company as of yet. This iPhone is expected to sport iPhone 12-like design, flat display, A14 Bionic chipset, latest iOS update, among others. The smartphone is expected to be as aggressively priced as the iPhone SE (2020). In India, the new iPhone SE is available at Rs 39,900.

Poco F2 India launch soon

The Poco F2 is also tipped to be heading to India sooner than expected. Poco announced the coming of the Poco F2 earlier last month via an official teaser, however, the brand didn’t reveal many details about the smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that the chipmaker announced very recently. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the brand is working on another smartphone dubbed Poco X3 Pro. But the company hasn’t revealed any details about the phone yet.

  Published Date: February 10, 2021 5:58 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers