Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G roundup: Expected price, specs, features, and more

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G, the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series phone will debut on May 26, here's everything we know so far about the device.

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G, the upcoming high-end variant of the Redmi Note 10 series has been making rounds on the internet for the past couple of days. While price details of the alleged Redmi Note 10 series phone briefly appeared on the Xiaomi China site, within hours the Chinese brand took to Weibo to tease the phone’s design. The teaser revealed a blue colour variant of the supposed Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G phone. The new Redmi Note 10 5G series phone is set to debut in China on May 26. Here’s a roundup of everything we know so far about the upcoming Redmi phone.

As mentioned, the supposed Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G appeared on Xiaomi’s China website that revealed the pricing, design, and specification details. As per the listing, the upcoming Redmi Note RMB 1799 (around Rs 20,500) for the regular variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. An 8GB RAM/256GB storage model was listed as well, however, the pricing for the variant didn’t show on the website.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand just yesterday teased the design of a Redmi Note 10 series phone which is speculated to be of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G phone. The teasers as appeared on the Chinese-microblogging site Weibo shows the alleged Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G in a blue colour coat. Unlike the other Redmi Note 10 series models, the purported Redmi Note 10 Ultra will come with a strip pattern-designed back cover. The camera island is broader than the one in the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The teasers reveal the phone with curved edges and wide footprint. The volume keys and power button are placed on the right side of the frame.

As for the key aspects, the Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G is tipped to feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED display. To recall, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max came with a 120Hz panel. Whether the company brings a similar high refresh rate screen on the Redmi Note 10 Ultra, that remains to be seen. In terms of internal hardware, the phone is speculated to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset and paired with up to 8GB RAM/128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone could pack some gaming-centric features as well, as Redmi has shared details about a quadruple cooling system on its upcoming Redmi Note 10 series phone. The brand also said that the handset will be able to run eight mainstream games at 90fps. Details on the imaging sensor aren’t available yet, however, the teaser confirms that the new Redmi Note 10 will have a quad-camera system. The phone is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery and include 33W fast-charging support.

  Published Date: May 22, 2021 5:49 PM IST

