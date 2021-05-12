Redmi Note 10S is all set to launch in India on May 13 alongside the first ever Redmi smartwatch dubbed Redmi Watch. The virtual launch event can be watched on Redmi’s official YouTube and social media channel including Twitter and Facebook. Interested consumers will also be able to watch the online launch event of the Redmi Note 10S on Xiaomi’s official website, mi.com. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

Ahead of the launch event, the company has revealed several key specifications of the smartphone. Redmi has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 10S will come packed with 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 5000mAh battery, fast charging support and much more. Let’s take a look at everything that has been revealed about the Redmi smartphone and the expected price. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S receives MIUI 12.5 update ahead of official launch in India on May 13

How to watch Redmi Note 10S livestream

The Redmi Note 10S will be launched in India via virtual launch event. You will be able to watch the event livestream on YouTube channel as well as Twitter and Facebook social media platform. The online launch event will also be streamed live on the company’s official website, mi.com. Once the smartphone goes official in the country, the Redmi Note 10S will be available on mi.com and Amazon website as well as offline retails stores. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S debut in India: Launch timeline, expected price, specs, and more

Redmi Note 10 confirmed specifications

Redmi has confirmed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 10S smartphone. Official teasers have revealed that the Redmi smartphone will come packed with SuperAMOLED display and 64-megapixel quad rear cameras. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and run on latest integration of MIUI based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Some of the other specs that the company has revealed include: 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support in the box, Gorilla Glass protection on the screen, all-new Evol design, dual stereo speakers, smoother haptics, and IP53 certification.

Redmi Note 10 expected specs

The Redmi Note 10S is already available in the global market and it is said that the same model will head to the Indian market as well. This suggests that the smartphone will be available in three RAM and storage variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of cameras, the 64-megapixel primary rear camera is expected to come packed with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone is expected to include a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 10S price in India (expected)

In the global market, the Redmi Note 10S is priced at $229 (which translates to Rs 16,775) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. In India, however, it is said that the brand will launch the phone at a relatively lower price tag. Rumours and leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 10S will start at Rs 12,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and go to Rs 15,999 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.