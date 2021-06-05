comscore Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 1,000 extra? We compare
  • Home
  • Features
  • Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 1,000 extra? Xiaomi vs Xiaomi comparison after real-world usage
News

Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 1,000 extra? Xiaomi vs Xiaomi comparison after real-world usage

Features

The Redmi Note 10S is another competent smartphone under Rs 15,000 from Xiaomi but does it make sense at Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Redmi Note 10 Pro?

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10S is a good phone and as we found out n our review, it checks all the right boxes for what it costs. It is a significant upgrade over the Redmi Note 10 and acts as a good filler before the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Starting at Rs 14,999, this is easily one of the best phones that you can buy at this price. But, the Redmi Note 10 Pro throws a spanner in its success. Also Read - Twitter gets “one last notice” from Indian Govt before facing consequences

The Redmi Note 10 Pro costs Rs 1,000 more and has been our favourite ever since its launch. It genuinely negates the need to spend more on a smartphone, unless one seeks high performance for gaming. Compared to the Redmi Note 10S, it has got a better and bigger display, slight better chip, and bigger battery. Also Read - Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

That puts up a question: Is the Redmi Note 10S sensible for the price it sells? Should you spend that Rs 1,000 extra on the Redmi Note 10 Pro? Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, S21 inspired design

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro

Design

Both of these phones adhere to the 2021 trends of smartphone design. Being the pricier option, the Redmi Note 10 Pro obviously looks slightly better and gets the glass rear treatment instead of the all-plastic one on the Note 10S. That’s not to say the Redmi Note 10S feels cheap. In fact, hold both of these next to each other and you could be pressed hard to hunt down the differences.

redmi note 10 pro review

The front of the Redmi Note 10S has a think chin around the display while the Redmi Note 10 Pro minimizes it with clever design. The Note 10 Pro is also larger owing to its bigger 6.7-inch display.

Display

redmi note 10 pro review

This one too is a no-brainer win for the Redmi Note 10 Pro, considering its 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a faster refresh rate of 120Hz. The Note 10S has a smaller 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. If you love watching movies or browse social media a lot, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the one that makes sense.

Performance

Both the phones run on Xiaomi’s custom MIUI 12 experience based on Android 11, with the Note 10S getting the newer MIUI 12.5. MIUI 12.5 is smoother in daily usage and improves performance by some margin.

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10S price, Redmi Note 10S review, Redmi Note 10S features, Redmi Note 10S specifications, Redmi Note 10S sale, Redmi Note 10S price in India, Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro

It is the chipset where these two phones start confusing. The Snapdragon 732G and the Helio G95 are evenly matched in terms of benchmarks. The Helio G95 is more tuned for gaming performance whereas the Snapdragon 732G leads the charts with a more efficient battery life. Hence, this is more of a “whether you prefer Snapdragon or MediaTek” question – both of these phones are equally fast in daily use.

Both phones feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speaker setup for a stereo effect. Hence, audio performance out of these phones is equally good.

Cameras

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10S price, Redmi Note 10S review, Redmi Note 10S features, Redmi Note 10S specifications, Redmi Note 10S sale, Redmi Note 10S price in India, Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro

The output from the main 64-megapixel camera on the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 Pro is comparable. Both do great in terms of contrast, colour saturation, details, sharpness and exposure ( a for a phone of this price range). It is the rest of the cameras where the Redmi Note 10 Pro takes the lead over the Note 10S.

The 5-megapixel macro camera on the Note 10 Pro is leagues ahead of the 2-megapixel unit on the Note 10S in terms of clarity, focus, details and colours. The output of the ultra-wide camera is slightly better on the Note 10 Pro as well. Most of it has to do with the ISP and image processing on the Snapdragon 732G-equipped Note 10 Pro.

Battery

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10S price, Redmi Note 10S review, Redmi Note 10S features, Redmi Note 10S specifications, Redmi Note 10S sale, Redmi Note 10S price in India, Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro

While both phones feature a 5000mAh battery (5020mAh on the Redmi Note 10 Pro), it is the Redmi Note 10 Pro that lasts longer effortlessly, despite the 120Hz mode. The power-efficient Snapdragon 732G and MIUI 12’s tweaking consistently delivers a day and a half’s battery life, unless you are gaming. The Redmi Note 10S is almost as good but one may need to recharge it the next morning to make it through the day.

Verdict

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10S in its capacity is a good phone starting at Rs 14,999 but the presence of the Redmi Note 10 Pro for an extra Rs 1,000 makes choosing it difficult. At Rs 1,000 extra, you are getting a superior display, better battery life, and more competent secondary cameras. This is currently the hot choice for buyers under Rs 20,000.

The Redmi Note 10S is a good phone as well and unless you absolutely cannot spend an extra Rs 1,000 on the Note 10 Pro, you won’t be disappointed with the Note 10S.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2021 3:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 1,000 extra? We compare
Features
Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 1,000 extra? We compare
Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

News

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Wearables

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

News

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 1,000 extra? We compare

Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How will it work, when is the release?

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio और Google का बजट स्मार्टफोन दिवाली से पहले हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Free Fire Redeem code for June 5: आज के एक्टिव कोड में मिलेंगे डायमंड्स और कई सारे आइटम्स, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Noise Air Buds Mini हुआ लॉन्च, ₹1200 में मिल रहा 15 घंटे का बैकअप, जानें बाकी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स

Battlefield 6: रिलीज से पहले लीक हुआ gameplay, स्क्रीनशॉट्स में दिखी sci-fi गेमिंग की झलक

Twitter ने उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू का अकाउंट फिर किया वेरिफाइड, सुबह हटाया था Blue Tick

Latest Videos

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels

News

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels
How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Features

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp
Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

News

Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences
News
Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences
Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

News

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design
Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Wearables

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc
5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

News

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers