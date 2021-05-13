Xiaomi just announced the Redmi Note 10S at highly competitive prices in the affordable smartphone space. Starting at Rs 14,999, it seems to offer a lot of high-end specifications and premium design. It adds to the Redmi Note 10 series and sits just below the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the price structure. It also competes with almost new Moto G40 Fusion. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

The Moto G40 Fusion is one of the most aggressively priced smartphones from Motorola, starting at Rs 13,999. A quick glance at the spec sheet reveals superior specifications than the Redmi Note 10S at a substantially lower price. Hence, an affordable smartphone buyer falls in a dilemma as to choose which one. Also Read - Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched: Price in India, specifications

While we are yet to review both of these, take a look at our quick comparison between the Redmi Note 10S and Moto G40 Fusion. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

Redmi Note 10S vs Moto G40 Fusion

Display

The Moto G40 Fusion gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The Redmi Note 10S gets a smaller 6.4-inch Full HD+ display but it uses an AMOLED panel with 60Hz refresh rate. Both have their own pro and cons here – the Redmi gets a brighter display whereas the Motorola gets a larger and smoother one.

Performance specs

The Redmi Note 10S uses a MediaTek Helio G95 chip that’s paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The Moto G40 Fusion uses a faster Snapdragon 732G chip with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on a stock version of Android 11 with certain Moto apps and Think Shield protection suite.

The Moto G40 Fusion does not feature system ads and bloatware but it offers limited customization. The Redmi Note 10S has MIUI 12.5 with hundreds of customization options and more visual flair but it is not widely updated.

Camera

In terms of cameras, both the Redmi Note 10S and Moto G40 Fusion are almost matched. The Redmi Note 10S gets a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth cameras. The front camera uses a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Moto G40 Fusion also uses a 64-megapixel main camera sensor but is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera that doubles up as a high-res macro camera. It also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor.

Battery

Motorola trumps the competition here with a 6000mAh battery that can last up to two days with moderate usage. However, it only gets a slow 20W TurboPower charging solution. The Redmi Note 10S gets a smaller 5000mAh battery but a faster 33W charging solution. Hence, those seeking longer battery life could check out the Moto G40 Fusion while others seeking fast charging can try the Redmi Note 10S.

Design & Build

Both phones have a plastic unibody construction but it’s the Redmi Note 10S that has a superior build quality over the Moto G40 Fusion. The Redmi Note 10S is certified IP53 water and dust resistant whereas the Moto G40 Fusion claims a water-repellant coating. Both feature USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G40 Fusion also gets a dedicated Google Assistant key.

Price in India

The Moto G40 Fusion comes in two variants at different prices. The base version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 13,999 whereas the other version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 14,999. It comes in Frosted Champagne and Dynamic Gray colours.

The Redmi Note 10S has two variants in three colours. The base version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 14,999 whereas the top-end version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 15,999. It comes in Shadow Black, Frost White, and Deep Sea Blue colours.