Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Compared, Specifications, Price in India: Redmi Note 10S launched at Rs 14,999, here's how it compares with the cheaper Redmi Note 10. Take a look.

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 14,999. The Redmi smartphone is an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 10, which launched in the country earlier this year alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10S Pro Max. The new Redmi Note 10S has lots similar to the Redmi Note 10 yet there are some key differences out there. Also Read - Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched: Price in India, specifications

Some of the key differentiating factors are 64-megapixel rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, higher price, more RAM and storage. Let’s take a quick look how the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10S differ and whether you should spend an extra Rs 2,500 on the new Note? Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Specifications compared

-Both the Redmi Note 10 as well as the newly launched Redmi Note 10S come packed with a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Also Read - Xiaomi no more blacklisted by the US government after an agreement

-The phones differ in terms of hardware setup. The new Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with an ARM Mali G76 MC4 GPU. The phone packs up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with upto 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 Flash storage.

MIUI 13 not coming to these phones

-The Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10S differ in terms of cameras as well. The Redmi Note 10S comes packed with a quad-camera setup on the rear panel consisting of a 64-megapixel primary wide angle sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. The Redmi Note 10, in comparison, includes a 48-megapixel primary rear Sony IMX582 sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel macro sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and 2-megapixel depth senor. For selfies, the phone includes a 13-megapixel sensor on the front.

-On the software front, both the Redmi Notes run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

-The Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10S come packed with a 5000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support in the box. Other features include: side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, IR blaster, among others.

Overall, if you are looking for a better camera phone that also delivers powerful performance under Rs 15,000, the Redmi Note 10S should be your pick. Whereas, if you have budget constraints, the Redmi Note 10 should be your choice.

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Price in India compared

As far as pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 10S starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The phone comes in three colours: deep sea blue, frost white and shadow black.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 12,499 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999. The phone comes in three colour options: aqua green, frost white, and shadow black.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2021 2:08 PM IST

Best Sellers