Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which one is better under Rs 15,000?

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Redmi has launched a number of phones under its Note 10 series since the beginning of this year. The latest addition to the series is the Redmi Note 10T. The placement of the new Note often confuses consumers as to which one between the Note 10T and the Note 10S offers a better value for money. The confusion is more because the Redmi Note 10T is just Rs 500 cheaper than the Note 10S. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones in August 2021 under Rs 40,000: iQOO 7 Legend, Poco F3 GT and more

The new Redmi Note 10T comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively. The phone comes in five funky colours consisting of chromium white, graphite black, metallic blue and mint green. Also Read - Mi Mix 4 launch on August 10; a day ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event

In comparison, the Redmi Note 10S starts with 6GB RAM. The base model of the phone comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and comes at price of Rs 14,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage comes at a price tag of Rs 15,999. The phone also comes in vibrant colours including deep sea blue, frost white, and shadow black. Also Read - MIUI 12.5 update heading to Redmi Note 10 and some older entry-level models

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Display

The Redmi Note 10S packs a Super AMOLED display while the Redmi Note 10T offer a FHD+ display. The Note 10T comes packed with a 6.5-inch display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080pixels, 90hz screen refresh rate, support for reading more, among others.

The Redmi Note 10S, in comparison, comes packed with a slightly smaller 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2400x1080pixels, Low blue light certified by SGS, Reading mode 3.0, Sunlight mode 2.0, among others.

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Camera

The Redmi Note 10S feature four cameras at the rear panel including a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. The phone incudes some cameras features such as night mode, video camera mode, time-lapse, among others. On the front, the Redmi Note 10S offers a 13-megapixel front camera setup paired with features such as Timed burst, AI Beautify, and AI portrait mode.

The Redmi Note 10T comes packed with triple rear cameras consisting of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel portrait sensor with single tone flash. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Battery

The Redmi Note 10T is backed by a 5000mAh battery paired with 22.5W fast charging support in the box. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10S comes packed with a 5000mAh battery but with a 33W fast charging support out-of-the box.

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Hardware

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10T comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 10T comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 10S also comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which is better?

Which is better between the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10T? If we consider the specifications, the Redmi Note 10S surely looks appealing in comparison. For the price the Redmi Note 10S offers better value be it in terms of camera, battery performance, or viewing experience.

As far as design is concerned, both Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10T offer better design with a similar looking camera module. Both these Redmi phones include side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for security purpose.

One of the few areas where the Note 10T shines is with the 5G support. Among the two, the Note 10T comes with 5G capabilities but not the Redmi Note 10S, but that shouldn’t bother Indian consumers considering 5G is yet to be available in the country.