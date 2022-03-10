Xiaomi India today hosted a special event wherein the company added two new smartphones to its Redmi Note 11 series. The company today launched the 4G-enabled Redmi Note 11 Pro and the 5G-enabled Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. These two smartphones join the vanilla Redmi Note 11 and slightly smarter Redmi Note 11s that were launched in India last month.

While the company launched two new smartphones at its event today, the highlight of the show was the feature-packed Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, which sits on the top in the Redmi Note 11 lineup. It not only gets 5G connectivity but also a smarter processor and a slightly better camera setup. Everything else remains the same. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

To give you a quick brief, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The phone features a glass back with frosted glass finish. It also features the company’s Evol Pro design, which means you get flatter front and rear along with tapered edges and IP53 dust and water-resistant coating. In the heart of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that is coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 3GB of dynamic RAM. You also get 128GB or 256GB of storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB of storage space. The phone runs on MIUI out-of-the-box. Also Read - Best smartphones with fast charging support under Rs 20,000

Coming to the cameras, with the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G you get a triple-rear camera setup consisting of an 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W Turbo charging technology. Xiaomi also ships a 67W charger in the box, which is unlike a lot of premium smartphones in the market right. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale to kick off on March 7: Check discounts, offers

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G looks good on the paper. It offers everything that you can ask for a smartphone all within the sweet price range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. In practice, the phone is quite sleek and light to use. It sits comfortably in the palm of your hands without slipping or sliding anywhere. What adds to the overall allure of the phone is despite being feature packed, it is extremely light to hold, which means that you can use it at a stretch for long hours, say watching a movie or reading an article while travelling, and you still won’t feel a thing. It won’t drag down your back pocket either. And its gorgeous design just acts as a cherry on top of the cake. We got to use the Mirage Blue variant of this device for a short while, and it looks beautiful. It’s easy to see why the company borrowed this colour from its Redmi K20 series.

Moving on, the overall user interface of the phone is clean and smooth, thanks to the Android 11-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. It would have been nice to see Xiaomi shipping the phone with Android 12, fortunately, that is just one update away, though it remains to be seen when the update would arrive on the phone.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G captures images with ample depth in clarity, especially in well lit environment. We’ll have to test the device further to be able to comment on the specifics.

Overall, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G looks gorgeous and seems like a decent performer. But we’ll have to use it a little longer to talk more about the phone. What out for our review of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.