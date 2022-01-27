Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Redmi launched four new smartphones in the global market on Wednesday including the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 11S. The base model in the series – the Redmi Note 11 – succeeds the Redmi Note 10 but on paper, it looks more like the successor to the Redmi Note 10T, which launched in India last year. Also Read - Xiaomi announces the MIUI 13 global roll out schedule for this quarter

The new Redmi Note 11 brings some powerful specifications including Snapdragon 600 series chipset, 90hz screen refresh rate, fast charging support, quad rear camera system, and much more. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Let’s compare the newly launched Redmi Note 11 global model and the Redmi Note 10T. The company hasn’t yet revealed details related to the India launch of the Redmi Note 11. Currently, Redmi sells the Note 11T in India. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally: Price, specs, features

Price in India

The Redmi Note 11 global model comes in three variants — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at $179 (Rs 13,500), $199 (Rs 14,900) and $229 (Rs 17,500), respectively.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 10T starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the Note device comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 16,999.

Display

The Redmi Note 11 comes packed with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a punch-hole that includes a front camera sensor. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10T includes a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 screen resolution, 90hz screen refresh rate, and more.

Performance

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with support for expandable storage via a microSD card. On the software front, it runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 custom skin out-of-the-box.

The predecessor Redmi Note 10T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12 skin based on Android OS.

Camera

The Redmi Note 11 includes a 50-megapixel lens coupled with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shot. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 10T includes AI-based triple rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait photos. On the front, the smartphone includes an 8-megapixel front shooter with features such as Auto HDR, AI scene detection, palm shutter, and much more.

Battery

Both the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 10T come packed with 5000mAh battery support. The new Note packs a 33W fast charging support while the Note 10T includes an 18W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

Redmi Note 11 India launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t yet revealed the India launch details of the Redmi Note 11. Currently, the company sells the Redmi Note 11T in the country at a price starting at Rs 16,999. The Note 11 should be slightly cheaper than the T version.