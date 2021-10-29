Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: Specs compared, but when is the India launch?

Redmi launched the much-awaited Redmi Note 11 series in its home market China on Thursday. The smartphone series includes – the Redmi Note 11 5G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. The series succeeds the Redmi Note 10 series, which launched in India earlier this year. The Redmi Note 11 series is yet to arrive in the Indian market. Also Read - Redmi Watch 2 with blood oxygen monitor launched: Check details

Besides the Redmi Note 10, the Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro Max, the company announced the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10T in the series earlier this year. The new Redmi smartphone is a much-upgraded version of the Redmi Note 10 but we will compare it with the Redmi Note 10T which comes packed with 5G support. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed: Here's everything we know so far

The Redmi Note 10T in India starts at Rs 14,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the top-end version with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 16,499. Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus launched: Check details

The Redmi Note 11 5G comes at a price of CNY 1,199 (roughly around Rs 14,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. Other models include — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 16,400), CNY 1,499 (Rs 18,700), and CNY 1,699 (around Rs 21,100), respectively.

The India pricing of the Redmi Note 11 5G hasn’t been revealed but considering past records we believe it to priced similar to the Redmi Note 10T in India. Following which the price of the old phone could drop.

On paper, the Redmi Note 11 is a big upgrade over the Redmi Note 10T in terms of camera, hardware, battery, among others. Let’s compare the two.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: Display

The Redmi Note 10T comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90hz screen refresh rate. In comparison, the Redmi Note 11 comes packed with a 6.6-inch full-HD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: Hardware

On the hardware front, the Redmi Note 11 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 10T comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: Camera

The Redmi Note 11 includes a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The existing Redmi Note 10T consists of triple camera system including a 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Redmi Note 10T includes an 8-megapixel shooter.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: Battery

Both the Redmi phones come packed with a 5000mAh battery. The Note 10T comes with support for 18W fast charging while the Note 11 includes a 33W fast charging support in the box.

When is Redmi Note 11 India launch?

The official India launch date of the Redmi Note 11 hasn’t been revealed but considering the past records, we can expect the smartphone series to go official by later this month. Redmi India usually launches its second Note series of the year around November and the same could be followed this time as well.