Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What’s different?

Redmi has unveiled two new Note devices in India dubbed the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S. The smartphone series starts at a price of Rs 13,499 and goes up to Rs 18,499.

The Redmi Note 11 sale will begin on February 11 while the sale for the top-end model Redmi Note 11S will start from February 16 on partnered online and offline stores.

Let's take a detailed look at the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S and understand what they offer, which is a better deal for you.

Price in India

Both the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S come in three variants. The vanilla model includes 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 15,999, Rs 14,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively.

The Redmi Note 11S offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 18499, Rs 17499 and Rs 16,499, respectively.

The Redmi Note 11 comes in Horizon Blue, Space Black and Starburst White colours. The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, comes in Horizon Blue, Polar White, and Space Black.

As a part of the launch offer, the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11s will be available with Rs 1500 instant discount. The offer is limited to customers with Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. No-cost EMI options and exchange offers are also available.

Display

The Redmi Note 11 offers a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Dot display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to a 90Hz refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels screen resolution, and a punch hole for the front camera.

The Redmi Note 11S, in comparison, includes a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Dot display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Camera

The Redmi Note 11 includes a 50-megapixel quad rear camera system consisting of an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11S also includes a quad rear camera system with support for a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel image sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Processor

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expandable storage support of up to 1TB.

The Redmi Note 11S is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage with 1TB expandable storage.

Software

Both the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S run on Android 11 with the newly launched MIUI 13 operation system.

Battery

Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro fast charging out of the box.

Variants

The Redmi Note 11 comes in three variants including — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 64GB storage, and 6GB + 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 11S also comes in three variants — 6GB + 64GB storage, 6GB + 128GB internal storage and 8GB + 128GB storage.