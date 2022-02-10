comscore Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?
Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

In case you are planning to buy any of these two budget phones, here's a close comparison that you need to consider before making the purchase decision.

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1

Redmi, the Xiaomi sub-brand is notoriously famous for offering budget-friendly smartphones with impressive performance and features. While many have tried to apply a similar strategy to keep up with the game, the Chinese brand still manages to hold a strong position in the market. And playing the trump card again, the company has brought the new Redmi Note 11S to the Indian market. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What’s different?

To intensify and set a tough game, its rival Realme has already set a long lineup of affordable devices. But it’s a new contender that has become grist for the gossip mill lately. We are talking about Vivo, the brand known for instilling good optics on their smartphones. The brand recently launched an affordable smartphone – Vivo T1 under its new T series. Both Redmi Note 11S and Vivo T1 fall in Rs 20,000 price bracket and offer some good features for the price. The specs sheet of these smartphones look good on paper, but there are a few differences that set them apart. In case you are planning to buy any of these two budget phones, here’s a close comparison that you need to consider before making the purchase decision. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S alternatives: Realme 8s, Galaxy M32, Vivo T1 5G, more

Vivo T1 vs Redmi Note 11S: Specs, features, price comparison

Design, display Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Both devices feature a familiar and boring design like the previous iteration from their respective inventory. There’s either a punch-hole cutout or a dewdrop notch up front, and slim bezels covering the panel. While the Vivo T1 flaunts a gradient tone, the Redmi Note 11S comes in single shades. Another feature missing on the Redmi phone is liquid cooling technology which is claimed to reduce the former’s core temperature by 10-degree.

Vivo T1 5G

The new Vivo phone takes an edge in the display department too. While the Redmi phone gets a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Vivo phone offers a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Although the Redmi smartphone can render sharp contrast, vivid colours, and deep blacks as compared to the LCD panel.

Software, internals

In terms of software, both handsets run Android 11 OS with custom ROM skinned on top. As for performance, the Vivo T1 equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11S gets a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM. Although both smartphones are expected to deliver similar performance, the Vivo phone’s 5G support puts it a point ahead in the scoreboard.

Redmi Note 11/ 11S

Camera

On the camera front, the new Vivo T-series phone gets a triple camera array headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel camera up front for shooting selfies. As for the Redmi Note 11S, like recent Redmi phones, it boasts a 108-megapixel primary sensor which is accompanied by three other sensors. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor.

Battery

In terms of backup, the Redmi Note 11S draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Vivo T1 has a similar battery capacity, although the fast charging support cuts at 18W.

Price

The Vivo T1 price in India starts at Rs 15,990 and goes up to Rs 19,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, costs Rs 16,499 for the base model, and shift up to Rs 18,499 for the 8GB RAM model.

Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Both Vivo T1 and Redmi Note 11S set a nip and tuck competition in this price range. The Redmi Note 11S offers a vivid display, fast charging solution, and better camera as compared to the Vivo phone. However, the Vivo T1 justifies the definition of a modern-day phone with a 120Hz display, 5G support, and liquid cooling technology. If you are looking for a budget phone for casual usage, Redmi Note 11S would be the next pick for you, however, those who are into gaming and multitasking can opt for the new Vivo T1 smartphone.

  Published Date: February 10, 2022 3:29 PM IST

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Features

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Best Sellers