Redmi, the popular Chinese OEM’s sub-brand has expanded its budget Note series portfolio in India with the latest Redmi Note 11T 5G. Adding the new Redmi Note device to its semi-budget 5G smartphone list, the company has brought the handset to the Indian market at a competitive price of Rs 16,999, although the introductory offer brings down the price to Rs 15,999 for the base model. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras

While the Redmi Note 11T 5G is nothing extraordinary if one is to talk about design, the brand is trying to offer a few decent aspects for the price including the latest mid-range MediaTek 810 mobile platform. To recall, Xiaomi’s left arm unveiled the Redmi Note 10T just a few months back for a price under Rs 15,000 for the vanilla model. Twisting tables, the Redmi Note 11T 5G has been introduced with a 90Hz panel, RAM booster feature that has been implemented in several smartphones by its rival Realme lately. Considering its specs and price, the new Redmi Note series phone has a few competitors in the market, including the Realme 8s 5G, iQOO Z3, to name a few. In this listicle, we compare the Redmi Note 11T 5G with its direct contestant Realme 8s 5G based on price, and preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specs

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Price in India

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India has been set at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model. The 6GB/128GB storage version costs Rs 17,999, while the 8GB/128GB version has been priced at Rs 19,999. Redmi has offered an introductory discount of Rs 1,000, and customers having an ICICI Bank credit card are eligible for another Rs 1,000 instant discount. Also Read - Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

As for the Realme 8s 5G, it comes under a similar price line, with the base model (6GB/128GB) costing Rs 16,999, and the top model with 8GB/128GB costing Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8i 5G: Specs, features

Talking about the core specs, the Redmi Note 11T 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixel resolution) display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The company has implemented a RAM Booster feature that virtually adds up to 3GB of additional RAM to boost performance by using built-in storage. The phone offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera added in the punch-hole cutout for snapping selfies. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor rests on the left edge that doubles up to launch the voice assistant and the camera. For backup, Xiaomi has loaded a big 5,000mAh battery that supports a 33W fast charge and is claimed to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. The phone has an IP rating as well for spill-splash and dust resistance.

As for the Realme 8s 5G, the identical version of the Realme 8 offers a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone carries similar processing hardware as the new Redmi Note series phone. It also comes with up to 13GB of Dynamic RAM Expansion support. The front camera has a similar megapixel count as the Redmi Note 11T, however, the phone offers a triple camera setup housing a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both the Redmi and Realme smartphones run Android 11 OS right out of the box with their respective custom skin on top. The Realme 8s 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart Charge fast charging.

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one should you buy?

If the design is your priority over other aspects, then Redmi Note 11T 5G will rightly fit the bill with its sleek and curved design. If one is to compare the technical specs, both come close in terms of processing hardware, front panel, and battery backup, although real-world performance relies on how the devices are optimized, and how the hardware works in tandem with the software. The new Redmi phone takes an edge over Realme 8s 5G in terms of the camera as well. While the latter offers a triple camera setup, the new Redmi phone grabs an extra point with its ultra-wide-angle lens. To sum up, considering the price, the Redmi Note 11T 5G can be considered a safe bet for the price.