Redmi Note 8 (2021) roundup: Price, specs and more expectations
Redmi Note 8 (2021) roundup: Price, specs and everything that is expected

Xiaomi will soon introduce the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition, which is an upgrade to the company's two-year-old Redmi Note phone.

Xiaomi, after various rumours, recently confirmed that it is working on resurrecting the Redmi Note 8, which is a two-year-old Redmi Note device. Following the official word, we have been seeing a number of teasers by the company that has given us an idea about the upcoming Redmi Note. Also Read - DxOMark rates Redmi Note 10 Pro Max cameras higher than iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Pixel 3

Now, the company has spilt all the beans as the Redmi Note 8 2021 has officially been listed on its global website. Since we can now expect it to arrive super soon, here’s a look at all the details that are available regarding the phone to fuel your anticipation you are looking forward to it. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G India launch to take place soon: Expected price and more

Redmi Note 8 2021 roundup

A day ago, we had a few details with us regarding the phone. Now, the company has disclosed pretty much everything the phone possesses. Here goes: Also Read - Top Xiaomi smartphones to consider at every price point: Redmi Note 10S, Mi 11X, and more

– The Redmi Note 8 2021 will resemble the one that was released in 2019. It will feature a vertically arranged rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch, which results in a Dot Drop display.

– It will come with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

– The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chip as opposed to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC found on the 2019 Redmi Note 8. The chip is coupled with a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.

– The new Redmi Note gets four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 13-megapixel. This is similar to the original Note 8. The phone comes with a number of camera features such as Night mode, Pro mode, Beauty mode, AI filters, video filters, and more.

– Much like the 2019 model, the current one gets a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

– Another difference is the presence of MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, which makes the latest budget Xiaomi phone up to date and eligible for at least three years of software updates.

– Additional features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock feature, IR Blaster, dual-SIM support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s support for various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), Bluetooth version 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, and a microSD card.

– The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 comes in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black colours and a splash-resistant nano-coating.

– Sadly, we still have two major details under the wraps: the price and exact date of availability. Plus, we don’t know when it will arrive in India. That said, if we consider the price of the Redmi Note 8 2019, the updated version is most likely to fall under Rs 15,000 and join the list of the existing budget Xiaomi phones.

  Published Date: May 25, 2021 8:09 PM IST

