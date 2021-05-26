comscore Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: Is there any difference?
Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: Is there any difference?

Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: The new Redmi Note 8 2021 has been launched for a price starting at around Rs 12,300, here's how it compares with the original model.

Redmi Note 8 2021 edition has officially arrived in the global markets. The new Redmi Note-series smartphone has been launched for a starting price of USD 169 (around Rs 12,300). To recall, the original Redmi Note 8 was introduced in India back in 2019 for a price at Rs 9,999 for the base model. Xiaomi’s sub-brand hasn’t shared any word on the new Redmi Note 8 (2021) debut in India, but given the original model performed well in the country it is safe to assume that the tweaked version will hit the Indian shores as well. Here’s a comparison of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition with the original Redmi Note 8 based on the preliminary specs sheet and price. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 2021 launched globally, but no official words about India launch yet

Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: Price

The new Redmi 8 2021 has been launched at USD 169 (roughly Rs 12,300) for the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and USD 189 (roughly Rs 13,750) for the 128GB storage option. The company is expected to bring the handset to India at a similar price range. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) roundup: Price, specs and everything that is expected

As for the Redmi Note 8, the phone was launched in India in October 2019 for a price starting at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Confirmed specs, expected price, and launch details

Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: Specifications, features

Redmi hasn’t made any cosmetic tweaks on the new Redmi Note 8 2021 edition. The phone looks exactly the same as its older sibling the Redmi Note 8 with the rear camera strip at the left corner of the back panel and a dew-drop notch upfront. The phone features a curved body with a slightly thick chin on the front-fascia.

Even the display size and resolution remain the same. Both phones feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ pixel Dot Drop display with 1,080×2,340 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the camera front, both Redmi Note 8 2021 and Redmi Note 8 offer a 48-megapixel quad-camera system.

The only major difference between the two phones is their internal hardware and software. While the original Redmi Note 8 equipped a Snapdragon 665 chipset, the new Redmi Note 8 (2021) now ships with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Further, the previous iteration came with two RAM options- 4GB/6GB, but this time Redmi has offered only a 4GB RAM variant.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 8 was launched with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 12. The new Redmi Note series runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Redmi has added an IR blaster on the Redmi Note 8 (2021) which was missing on the previous model. The device also comes with upgrade Bluetooth connectivity. The battery capacity on the new Redmi Note phone stays the same at 4,000mAh. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) features a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

If we compare the specs, there is barely any difference on both the models except for the processing hardware, software, and a few minor tweaks. Perhaps Redmi has upgraded the model to keep in line with its rivals like Realme which has been aggressive in bringing budget phones to India and other regions over the past few months.

  Published Date: May 26, 2021 12:34 PM IST

Best Sellers