Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U: At Rs 3,999, which one would you pick?
News

Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U: At Rs 3,999, which of these watches would you pick?

Features

The Redmi Watch at Rs 3,999 compares with the Amazfit Bip U also selling at the same price. Which one of these is a better smartwatch.

Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U

Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi Watch in India as Redmi’s second wearable in the affordable category. Priced at Rs 3,999, the Redmi Watch has a lot of features that could enable several consumers to consider it as an upgrade over cheaper fitness trackers. It has the modern looks of an Apple Watch and houses a plethora of fitness tracking functions. And, it competes with the Amazfit Bip U. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S vs Moto G40 Fusion: Comparison of specifications and prices

The Amazfit Bip U at the same price of Rs 3,999 has been among the more popular choices. It too has a similar Apple Watch-inspired design and a plethora of fitness functions. It gets Amazfit’s PAI health tracking system as well as comes in three colours. Plus, the interface is well polished. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

Hence, if you have Rs 4,000 to spend on a glorified fitness tracker, should you choose the Redmi Watch or Amazfit Bip U? We compare. Also Read - Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched: Price in India, specifications

Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U

Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U

Design

Both of these watches look almost identical with slight variations. The Redmi Watch goes for flat edges to amp up the premium feel whereas the Amazfit Bip U goes for a curvy aesthetic. The Amazfit is lighter at 31 grams when compared to the Redmi Watch’s 35-gram weight. Both of them offer silicon straps and both offer three colours. On the whole, both are good-looking and should suffice the fashion conscious.

Display

Redmi Smart Watch

Both the Redmi Watch and Amazfit Bip U feature 1.4-inch colour displays with touch controls. Both of them feature some bezels. Both of them also have a back key but it is the Amazfit Bip U that houses it in the from of a crown.

Smart features

Both the Redmi Watch and Amazfit Bip U can show notifications from smartphones but neither allow you to interact with any. Amazfit has refined its OS over the years and hence, offers smoother animations with better fonts and amp up the user experience. The Redmi Watch lacks such animations but the overall functionality is similar. Both can let you cancel and silent calls but none allow you to take them via the watch.

Redmi Smart Watch

The Redmi Watch takes the lead in the watch faces department – over 200 watch faces to choose from its online store. Amazfit only offers a choice of 50 watch faces, which is too limited for custom freaks. The Redmi Watch also gets GPS/GLONASS support for location tracking, something which Amazfit Bip U lacks (you get it on the Rs 4,999 Bip U Pro).

Both have dedicated companion apps for adjusting settings and viewing health data on your phone. The Redmi Watch uses the Xiaomi Wear app that is simple to decipher with clean layouts and colourful graphs. Amazfit’s Zepp app goes for a more detailed outlook at your health data as well as granular controls over your device. Both of them pair via Bluetooth to your smartphone.

Health features

Amazfit Bip U

Image: Amazfit Bip U

The Redmi Watch features 11 sports mode tracking, which include walking, outdoor running, hiking, swimming, and more. With its myriad of onboard sensors, the Redmi Watch can also monitor 24 x 7 heart rate, do sleep monitoring, and guided breathing exercises. It lacks the blood oxygen saturation monitoring feature.

The Amazfit Bip U, on the other hand, is designed for fitness enthusiasts first. It can track over 60 sports modes and can latch on to your phone’s GPS to track location. It also features blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep monitoring, and Amazfit’s PAI health assessment system. You also get the usual heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring and menstrual cycle tracker. Hence, fitness enthusiasts should prefer this one over the Redmi Watch.

Battery

Amazfit Bip U

Xiaomi promises up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge whereas Amazfit is promising only 9 days of battery charge. In our testing, the Amazfit Bip U was able to last us for almost two weeks based on moderate usage. Hence, you shouldn’t be struggling with battery charge on any of these watches.

Conclusion

Amazfit Bip U

Based on specifications alone, the Amazfit Bip U seems like a superior choice over the Redmi Watch. It has more health tracking features, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, a large display, and Amazfit’s smoother OS. The Redmi Watch is meant for those who love customization and those looking for a GPS-enabled watch should try it.

Meanwhile, keep an eye for our full review of the Redmi Watch.

  Published Date: May 13, 2021 5:33 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 13, 2021 5:38 PM IST

