Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

Here we will be taking a look at the best prepaid plan the Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi have to offer under Rs 600 in India.

A lot of us continue to work from home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, working from home is not as easy as most of us had thought in the pre-pandemic times. One of the major issues that prevail is connectivity. The home WiFi connection is not as reliable as the one in the office, a lot of us have come to realise that. This is why you should have a tariff plan with a good amount of data allocation as a backup. Here we will be taking a look at the best prepaid plan the Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi have to offer under Rs 600 in India. Also Read - JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Reliance Jio Rs 597 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio offers the longest validity under its Rs 597 plan, which comes with a validity of 90 days. Under the plan, the company offers its customers 75GB of high-speed data, post exhaustion the speed falls to 64 Kbps. The plan is also bundled with unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 daily complimentary SMSes and access to Jio online apps. Also Read - Airtel launches three new Disney+ Hotstar recharge plans, starts at Rs 499 for 28 days

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan

Airtel under its Rs 598 plan offers customers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data with a validity of 84 days. Apart from this, the plan offers unlimited calls and 100 daily SMSes. Additional bonuses include a 30 day trial to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, 3 months Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, free hello tunes, free access to Wynk Music, free online courses on Upskill with Shaw Academy and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Also Read - Jio has new prepaid plans for you to access Disney+ Hotstar for free

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Vi Rs 599 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 599 plan, Vi offers its customers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 daily complimentary SMSes, unlimited calling benefits and a validity of 84 days. Other benefits include unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM, weekend data rollover, access to Vi Movies & TV app, and a free 1 year ZEE5 Premium membership.

  • Published Date: September 6, 2021 5:55 PM IST

