Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: Everything we know

Reliance Jio is currently working with Google to build a budget 4G smartphone for the Indian masses, dubbed JioPhone Next. The device was unveiled during the 44th Reliance AGM earlier this year. The company claims that this will be the world’s most affordable 4G smartphone and will run a special version of Android. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile now available for pre-registration on Android: How to pre-register

JioPhone Next will be a full-fledged smartphone with support for the Google Play Store, Google Assistant and more. The smartphone will be made available for purchase on September 10. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about this affordable 4G smartphone till now. Also Read - 5 budget phones coming to India soon: Realme 8s, Nokia C30, JioPhone Next, more

JioPhone Next: Price in India

While Reliance Jio is yet to reveal the price of the budget device. However, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has stated that the smartphone would be the most affordable 4G smartphone in the world. Currently, the cheapest 4G smartphone would be the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core at Rs 4,999, according to launch prices. This means that the JioPhone Next will be priced at under Rs 5,000. Also Read - Under 18 years users can now get their photos deleted from Google Images search

JioPhone Next: Release date

Reliance during its AGM announced that the JioPhone Next will be made available on sale starting September 10 on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

JioPhone Next: Features

From the looks of it, the JioPhone Next seems to be sporting a polycarbonate back along with a pill-shaped camera module on the top centre. The camera module consists of a single lens and an LED flash. Apart from that, the back panel also consists of Jio branding along with a speaker grille. The front panel consists of thick top and bottom bezels along with a selfie camera.

While the specs of the smartphone have not officially been announced, Jio has announced that the device will come with 4G connectivity. Along with that, the company has announced that it will run a special version of Android. However, the Camera Go app was spotted in one of the promotional pictures, thus hinting that the device will run Android Go.

The smartphone will include features like the Google Assistant, text-to-speech capabilities, language translation, a smart camera with AR filters and more. Apart from the features, Google has announced that it will offer users support for the “latest Android releases and security updates.” The camera app has been co-engineered by Google and Jio, and will come with features like Night Mode, HDR enhance, and Snapchat AR filters.

According to leaks, the device will be powered by a Unisoc SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. However, we recommend that you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt, as it has not been confirmed by the company.