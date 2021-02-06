Samsung Galaxy A51 was one of the best-selling smartphones for the company, in fact, the highest-selling Android smartphone in the world in the first quarter of 2020 (via Strategy Analytics). Now, the company is gearing up to launch its successor, and guess what, it could come in 5G variant as well. Samsung is also said to be upgrading the processor, battery, and rear camera on the new phone, which combined with 5G could offer a sweet deal. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 budget phone specs leaked: See what could be in store

Just like Galaxy A51, its successor is also expected to be a mid-range device and leaks have pointed to a starting price of 369 euros, which is around Rs 32,700 on conversion. Though Samsung has not confirmed a launch date as of now, some reports point at a March launch. The 4G and 5G variants of Galaxy A52 have appeared on benchmarking sites such as Geekbench and received Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi certification, all pointing towards an imminent official release. We take a look at everything we know so far about the Galaxy A52: Also Read - Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update just as Galaxy A52 leaks start intensifying

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, 4G variants: Expected price

A Galaxy Club report revealed the prices of Galaxy A51, though keep in mind, these are European prices. The India prices are expected to vary slightly. According to the report, the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will be priced at 369 euros or around Rs 32,700. The price for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be 429 euros, which is around Rs 38,000 on conversion. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 leaks: Will this be a reworked Galaxy M51 with Exynos 9825 chip?

As for the 5G variant, it will be available in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for 459 euros (Rs 40,700 approximately), and in the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration for 509 euros (Rs 45,100 approximately), respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Design, color options

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport a design similar to its predecessor, complete with an Infinity display where a hole punch will be on the top center of the screen, and a rectangular rear camera module. The Galaxy A51 5G was leaked in image renders as well as GIFs that can be clicked to reveal the device in 360-degree by Voice, which gives us a good look at the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be available in four color options of Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue. Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to sport the same 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that we saw on the Galaxy A51. The design will largely be the same as the previous phone.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Processor, battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G, which was spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-A525F, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Though the listing reveals only 8GB of RAM, there could be more storage configurations as well at the time of launch. Meanwhile, the 5G variant was listed with model number SM-A526B and is expected to come with a Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. It could pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

If Samsung decides to launch the Galaxy A52 5G in the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price bracket in India, the smartphone could face some tough competition from the likes of 5G phones such as OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 Pro, and Moto G 5G.

When it comes to battery, the Galaxy A52 could pack a bigger 4,5000mAh one compared to a 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A51. The phone will run the latest Android 11. While Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched with Android 10, the company has already started pushing out Android 11 in Russia for now with the newer One UI 3.0 interface.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A52 will sport four cameras at the back, like the Galaxy A51, though the main camera will likely be upgraded to 64-megapixels than 48-megapixels. Though the megapixel resolutions of the rest of the three cameras are not known at this point, their functionalities could remain the same, which is ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensor.