Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch soon: Launch date, specs and price in India

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone is already available in the global market. It is now gearing up to bring the smartphone to the Indian market in the days to come. The launch date hasn’t been officially revealed but the support page of the Galaxy A52 5G has gone live on the official Samsung website. This hints at the imminent launch of the Samsung 5G smartphone. The 4G model of the Galaxy A52 is already available in the country. Also Read - This Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally: Report

We expect the global version of the smartphone to make it to the Indian market. In other words, the global and the Indian version of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G are expected to pack the same set of specifications. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming 5G Samsung smartphone so far. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch soon, support page goes up on Samsung website

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: India launch date

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone yet. However, considering the leaks and rumours and now that the support page has gone live, we can expect the smartphone to go official in the next two months. We must wait for the brand to confirm launch date. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be an affordable foldable smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G’s support page has already gone live on official Samsung India website. This hints at the imminent launch of the smartphone. The support page doesn’t reveal much details apart from the model number SM-A526B/DS. As mentioned, the specifications of the Indian model of the phone are expected to be the same as the global version.

The globally available Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card up to 1TB. On the software front, the phone runs One UI 3.1, based on Android 11.

On the camera front, the phone includes a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel image sensor for selfies. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with a 15W charger in the box but it supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was launched globally in March this year at a starting price of EUR 429, which roughly goes around Rs 38,000. The India price of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. The phone comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options. The 4G version of the phone comes around Rs 25000 in India, which hints that the 5G model will be slightly more expensive than that if not too much.