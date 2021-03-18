Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Key differences in price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones have been finally launched. Apart from the standard Galaxy A52 4G LTE variant, the company also unveiled a 5G version for the smartphone, though the Galaxy A72 does not get 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, more foldable phones coming this year, hints leaked roadmap

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 were unveiled at the company’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked virtual event. The mid-premium smartphones are not available in India as of now but are expected to launch soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Top features, price and more you must know

The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 offer similar specifications with a few differences here and there. For instance, the Galaxy A72 gets a bigger battery and screen siz in comparison. The Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A52 pack different processors, though most of the specifications remain the same. We take a look: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 launched with 5,000mAh battery, 90hz AMOLED display: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Price

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G edition is priced starting t 349 euros, which is around Rs 30,200 on conversion. It will be available in four colour options including Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A72 starts at a price of 449 euros (approximately Rs 38,800). The colour options will be the same as Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It sports an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor, which is likely Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with up to 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A52 sports four cameras at the back including a 64-megapixel primary lens with AF, OIS, and f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera and another -megapixel camera for macro shots. The front camera is 32-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A52 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which is said to offer two days of life. It supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It measures 75.1×159.9×8.4 mm and weighs 189 grams. More features include Knox security, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Android 11 OS.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type 2.0-C port, GPS, Glonass, BeiDo, and Galileo. Sensors include Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Virtual Proximity sensor.

Most specifications of the Galaxy A72 are the same as Galaxy A52 except for a few differences. Samsung Galaxy A72 gets a slightly bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s also a minor change when it comes to back cameras. Apart from the 64-megapixel+12-megapixel+5-megapixel macro camera combination, the Galaxy A72 will get an 8-megapixel OIS AF Telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom.

The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor, likely Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Another difference is the battery. The Galaxy A72 will pack a bigger 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A72 will measure 77.4×165.0x8.4 mm and weigh 203 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A52 5G: Key differences

The key difference between the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G is, of course, the price. The Galaxy A52 5G sells at 429 euros (approx Rs 37,100), compared to a starting price tag of 349 euros for Galaxy A52.

When it comes to specifications, the Galaxy A52 5G sports a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The rest of the specifications of the display will remain the same. The processor will be an octa-core SoC, likely Snapdragon 750G, though India will get an Exynos chipset. The phone will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, coupled with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

when it comes to network, the Galaxy A52 5G supports 5G Sub6 FDD and 5G Sub6 TDD compared to LTE support on Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. The rest of the specifications are the same as the Samsung Galaxy A52 LTE variant.